4 booked for threatening journo over report criticising Piyush Goyal

MUMBAI: A journalist working with a Marathi newspaper registered a complaint on Saturday against four unknown persons after they trespassed into her house and threatened her over her report criticising BJP’s Mumbai north candidate and Union minister Piyush Goyal. HT Image

According to the complaint registered by Neha Purav, she had written an article about Goyal’s visit to the fish market at Bhabhai in Borivali West, inhabited by the Koli community during his election campaign. During the visit, he covered his nose, which was criticised in the article.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“The story was used on social media by the Congress workers from the area as well. I also got some phone calls asking me for some other details about how I got the news from several people,” Purav told the police.

The incident occurred around 10.30pm on Thursday, four unknown people broke into her house and threatened her against writing similar articles in the future. “They were young men between 25 and 30 years of age. They spoke in loud voices with my husband about the story,” she further stated.

Her husband’s elderly parents were scared by this sudden invasion, after which Purav and her husband tried to reason with the intruders asking them if the issue could be discussed the next morning. They again threatened her against writing any negative stories before leaving.

Based on her statements, the police booked the four unknown men under sections 448 (trespassing) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. “The complainant said she and her family were too scared by the incident. Therefore, they could not recall the appearance of any of the intruders. We are looking through CCTV footage from the locality to trace them,” said an official from the MHB police.