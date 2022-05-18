4 including 2 children found dead at holiday cottage in Alibag
Four persons including two children were found dead at a holiday cottage in Alibag on Tuesday afternoon. Among the deceased, a 25-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were found hanging while two kids aged five and three years were found dead on the bed.
Prima facie, it appears to be a case of extra marital affair wherein the woman from Pune had eloped with the man, taking her kids along. The deceased were all residents of Shikrapur in Pune.
“All four were staying at Blossom Cottage since May 11. On May 2, the woman’s husband reported a missing person’s complaint with Shikrapur police stating that his wife and children were missing. On the same day, the man’s wife too reported a missing person’s complaint with Shikrapur about her husband,” Raigad Superintendent of Police, Ashok Dudhe, said, adding, “Prima facie it seems that the couple who had an extra marital affair, had eloped and then decided to kill the children and then died by suicide themselves. Only after a post-mortem report will it be clear if the children were smothered or poisoned.”
Alibag police have registered an accidental death case. “Depending on the findings of the post-mortem reports and further investigations, an FIR would be registered,” Dudhe said.
-
Baramulla grenade attack: Burqa-clad terrorist targets newly opened wine shop, 1 dead
A burqa-clad terrorist walked up to a newly-opened wine shop in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, dropped a grenade inside through the porthole window, causing an explosion which killed one employee and left three others injured, police said. A police spokesman said the attacker was riding pillion on a bike that stopped near the wine shop at Dewan Bagh in Baramulla around 8.30 pm. The spokesman said senior police officers immediately reached the crime scene.
-
Government doctors with private practice to face action: Mohali civil surgeon
Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur on Tuesday warned all doctors posted in the district's government health centres of strict departmental action if they are found having private practice. Government doctors also doing private practice will not be able to devote much time and energy to their government work, she added.
-
Biker arrested after beating tempo driver to death in Ulhasnagar
A 22-year-old tempo driver was killed by a biker after the four-wheeler allegedly broke the two-wheeler's number plate on Monday midnight. While the tempo driver was refusing the allegation, the biker allegedly assaulted him to death and fled the spot. He was later arrested by Ulhasnagar police. The accused is identified as a resident of Ulhasnagar, 29, Karan Jasuja. The accused later pulled out the driver, Sonu Patadia, and beat him up to death.
-
School principal, police officer arrested for Rajasthan constable recruitment paper leak
Eight people including a school principal, Diwakar Public Secondary School principal Shalu Sharma (33)'s husband and a police officer have been arrested by the special operations group of the Rajasthan Police for leaking a paper of the police constable recruitment examination held on May 14. Additional director general, SOG, Ashok Rathore said the investigators identified the examination centre in Jaipur suburb Jhotwara and arrested eight people found to be involved in the paper leak.
-
Real estate boost: Long-pending demands of Navi residents, developers to be resolved, says UD Min Shinde
Boman Irani, president, CREDAI-MCHI, said, “The issues resolved by the UD ministry will help Navi Mumbai developers to execute their projects seamlessly and reduce the ongoing financial burden caused due to rising input costs and increase in repo rate last week. Thousands of homebuyers who were not getting possession of their flats due to the CRZ issue will also get immediate relief.”
