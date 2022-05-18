4 including 2 children found dead at holiday cottage in Alibag

Four persons including two children were found dead at a holiday cottage in Alibag on Tuesday afternoon. Among the deceased, a 25-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were found hanging while two kids aged five and three years were found dead on the bed.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of extra marital affair wherein the woman from Pune had eloped with the man, taking her kids along. The deceased were all residents of Shikrapur in Pune.

“All four were staying at Blossom Cottage since May 11. On May 2, the woman’s husband reported a missing person’s complaint with Shikrapur police stating that his wife and children were missing. On the same day, the man’s wife too reported a missing person’s complaint with Shikrapur about her husband,” Raigad Superintendent of Police, Ashok Dudhe, said, adding, “Prima facie it seems that the couple who had an extra marital affair, had eloped and then decided to kill the children and then died by suicide themselves. Only after a post-mortem report will it be clear if the children were smothered or poisoned.”

Alibag police have registered an accidental death case. “Depending on the findings of the post-mortem reports and further investigations, an FIR would be registered,” Dudhe said.