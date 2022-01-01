443 cases registered in Thane for traffic violations on New Year eve

Thane traffic police have registered 443 cases of traffic rule flouters on the New Year eve on Friday while no accidents were reported.

Thirty six teams were formed to take action against those who violated the traffic rules.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police officials said on Saturday that 443 people fined on December 31 with the latest fine system were less compared to the last few years.

Till Saturday morning, 297 challans were issued for drunk-driving, 131 for dangerous driving, 15 for riding triples. On the eve of 2021 New Year’s Day, Thane police had registered 623 cases of drunk-driving while in the preceding year, the corresponding number was 1,673.

Last year, even though there was a strict lockdown, more cases were registered. Officials claimed that the reduction in the number of December 31 cases is due to strict action taken by police since December 1 and also an increase in the fine amount.

Balasaheb Patil, DCP (traffic), Thane, said, “These cases are registered across all the five zones of Thane. We had 36 teams standing at every important point. Also, we had done an awareness campaign on December 30 about increased traffic fines and that one should follow rules. Continued vigilance and strict action across December helped reduce the cases.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also, adequate security arrangements had been put in place on New Year eve to implement the guidelines issued by the government keeping in view the spread of Covid, police added.

Meanwhile, in Navi Mumbai, no untoward incident was reported within the limits of Navi Mumbai police commissionerate on New Year eve.

With tight police bandobast, 44 drunk drivers were caught while 1,691 motorists were penalised for flouting various traffic norms including driving without wearing seatbelt, riding without a helmet and rash driving.

“Bandobast was there at all major checkpoints. We also had nakabandi at various places,” DCP (traffic), Purushottam Karad, said.

Panvel municipal commissioner, Ganesh Deshmukh, and his staff had also got on to the road for penalising the Covid rule violators. Action was taken against establishments that were crowded and those that continued to operate even after the stipulated time. Citizens who crowded public places and did not wear masks were also penalised.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On December 29, a fine of ₹95,000 was recovered by the police. The fine amounts on December 30 and 31 were ₹1.87 lakh and ₹2.52 lakh, respectively.