44-yr-old woman dies of heart attack in NMMC swimming pool

NAVI MUMBAI: A 44-year-old woman, identified as Shreya Sandeep Bhoir, who had enrolled for swimming classes in the recently inaugurated Olympic-size pool in Vashi constructed by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), died by the poolside on February 7 after going into cardiac arrest. A case of accidental death has been registered by the Vashi police. Shreya Sandeep Bhoir (HT)

Bhoir was a resident of sector 31A in Vashi and had arrived at the pool at 4pm. A police officer investigating the case said that CCTV footage showed that she changed into a swimming costume and entered the pool wearing the safety jacket by 4:10 pm. “Immediately after entering the pool, she started feeling uneasy and came out of the water and by 4:21pm, she can be seen puking. The staff tried to help by giving her CPR and eventually took her to Swarajya hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.”

He added that over 25 staff members, including the swimming coach, were present on the spot at the time of the incident.

“As per the medical report, she suffered a massive heart attack leading to cardiac arrest that caused her sudden death. She was given all possible assistance and there was no negligence,” said an official from NMMC.