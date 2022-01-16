45% BArch seats go vacant in state

Mumbai: Nearly every second seat in the Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch) course has gone vacant this year. Figures from the state common entrance test (CET) cell reveal that 45.3% seats in the course have no takers — almost twice the number of seats that went vacant in the same course in the previous academic year.

Data released by the CET cell show that 2,331 seats out of 5,141 in the course were vacant this year. Experts attributed this to the change in the eligibility criteria for B-Arch aspirants which came into effect this year.

Until the 2020-21 academic year, B Arch aspirants were allowed to register using either their JEE-Mains or the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) score. However in 2021, the Council of Architecture (CoA) decided to only accept National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) scores for admissions to B Arch.

Several students raised objection to this change in eligibility especially since many had scored very well in JEE 2022, but due to a change in the eligibility criteria, many B Arch aspirants have decided to appear for NATA once again in 2022 and apply for admissions in the 2022-23 academic year.

“Most students appeared for JEE and NATA in 2021 and while everyone faired well in JEE, most found the first two sessions of NATA very tough. In a year when students have already gone through so much, the last thing they needed was a change in eligibility criteria. These students have slogged at least two years preparing for the entrance exam and now it’s of no use,” said a parent of a B Arch aspirant who did not wish to be quoted.

HT had previously reported that pre-admission registrations for the B Arch course dipped by nearly 38% this year. From 5,567 registrations in 2020, the number stood at 3,465 in 2021.

In 2021, both JEE and NATA exams were held in multiple sessions, mainly to give students the option of choosing the best score out of the multiple sessions and at the same time, also giving students the option of a backup session in case they missed the previous session due to Covid-related issues.

“This kind of seat vacancy is not common but change in eligibility criteria did affect plans of several aspirants this year. We are hoping the number of applications will double this year for the 2022-23 academic year,” said an official from the state CET cell.

