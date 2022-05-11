45.8% of buildings inspected by fire brigade in six months have violations
Mumbai: After conducting a thorough inspection of buildings, the Mumbai Fire Brigade has found that 45.8% of them are violating fire safety rules, despite several fire-related incidents being reported in the city. According to the data from the fire brigade, as many as 329 buildings were inspected between November 2021 and April 2022, out of which, 151 were issued notices for flouting fire safety rules.
A majority of these buildings are residential high-rises, and only a few are commercial establishments. The inspections are part of the fire brigade’s routine ongoing procedure.
Hemant Parab, chief fire officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade said, “The most common violation we found is non-functional firefighting system, defunct parts of the system such as sprinklers or smoke detectors not working. In other instances, we found that the refuge area was encroached, terrace as locked, and the staircase and common passageways were encroached with household items and furniture.”
After the fire at Tardeo’s Sachinam Heights in January this year, an inquiry report recommended the fire brigade to check if all 1443 high-rise buildings located in the island city have submitted the latest form-B- a certificate to report maintenance of fire prevention and safety measures - and send notices to those buildings that have not done their fire audit.
Parab said, “The owners or occupiers of the buildings do not need to visit the fire brigade. The procedure of submitting form B is online. We are parsing through buildings that have not submitted the latest form B. Meanwhile, outlet surprise inspections are an ongoing routine process.”
In the latest incident, On May 9, a fire was reported on the 14th floor of 21-storey Jivesh Terrace at Bandstand in Bandra, and the firefighting system of the building was not operational. A notice is being issued to Jivesh Terrace for non-operational firefighting system.
-
SPPU starts academic audit of its 950 affiliated colleges
In a bid to improve the quality of academic studies and to monitor administration of colleges, the Savitribai Phule Pune University has started an 'academic audit' of its affiliated colleges across Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts. There are around 950 colleges affiliated to SPPU, and for conducting this process, SPPU has developed a new computer software system. Till now, 20 colleges have been audited, and the varsity plans to audit 200 colleges every year.
-
In Agra, rising heat forces reptiles to move out, seek cooler places
Agra recorded a maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 27.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday when it was the fifth most warm district of Uttar Pradesh. Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, Kartick Satyanarayan, says “Snakes are cold-blooded animals so their body temperature varies with that of the environment. They are unable to self-regulate their temperature if it gets too warm and are forced to seek cooler places during the daytime.”
-
BMC launches ‘Safe School’ project to make roads outside schools safer for kids
Mumbai: Aiming to make the roads and footpaths around the periphery of schools in Mumbai safer and pedestrian-friendly, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday launched 'Safe School Project'. As part of the project, the pedestrian crossings were painted with vibrant colours for better visibility and rumble strips were also created and painted for controlling the speed of motorists. State minister of environment and guardian minister of Mumbai, Aaditya Thackeray inaugurated the event.
-
Pune district reports 47 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune: Pune district reported 47 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 284 are active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,636 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported.
-
Delhi again sees less than 1,000 new cases, positivity rate drops to 3.34%
Delhi's daily Covid-19 tally went below the 1,000-mark again on Wednesday after it reported 970 new infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 18,97,141, according to the health department's bulletin. The active cases in the national capital have come down to 5,202. More than 4,000 patients are currently under home isolation and the number of containment zones in Delhi stands at 1,882. The total of vaccinations is over 3.38 crore.
