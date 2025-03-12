MUMBAI: A speeding 45-year-old biker died after colliding with an allegedly speeding four-wheeler on Mount Mary Road in Bandra West on Monday. The Bandra police have arrested the accused, a Pune resident, for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. 45-year-old biker dies in crash on Mount Mary Road

Police constable Somnath Changdev Pawar, 34, reported for night duty as Bandra Beat Marshal 03 at around 8pm. While patrolling the area, he received a message on the tab from the West Control Room at 12.30am that an accident had occurred near St Stephen’s Church on Mount Mary Road in Bandra West. On reaching the spot, he saw a white Volkswagen Vento car standing in the middle of the road, and a Honda Dream Yuga lying on the road.

“It appeared that a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction had hit the right side the car’s front. Upon inspecting inside the car, I noticed both airbags deployed, indicating that both the motorcycle and the car were traveling at high speed at the time of accident,” said Pawar in the FIR. The rider was lying unconscious, face down, under the rear right wheel of the car. Pawar called for a private ambulance and admitted him to the Bhabha Hospital where he was declared dead.

“We have not found any document of the biker in his bike, and his mobile phone is locked. We are confirming his identity at present,” said an officer from Bandra police station.

The car driver, Jorawarsingh Davinder Sachdev, 40, was taken to the police station. He told the police he was on his way to his relative’s house, where his family was staying during their visit to the city. Sachdev was charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rash driving under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.