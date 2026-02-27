MUMBAI: Police have registered a case against four unidentified persons for allegedly stealing forty-six pieces of high-tension copper cable valued at ₹6.79 lakh, last week from a Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) godown at a Bhandup sub-station. 46 cable wires worth ₹6.79 lakh stolen from MSETCL in Bhandup

The Bhandup Police Station registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by Harmita Kaurathi, deputy executive engineer posted at MSETCL’s Extra High Voltage sub-station in Bhandup.

According to police, the theft occurred on the night of February 19 when the accused allegedly broke open the lock of the sub-station godown and removed 91.70 metres of copper cable kept for transmission purposes.

Police said the accused entered the premises twice. On February 22, security guards noticed some unidentified individuals around the office and alerted authorities. The guards then checked CCTV footage and the stock at the office which revealed that the cables had been stolen earlier.

“They were four accused who broke the lock and entered the premises to flee with the cable. They again came back to steal more, however this time the security guards spotted them,” a police officer said.

The accused have been booked under sections 331 (house-breaking and house-trespass) and 305 (theft in a dwelling house) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Police are analysing CCTV footage to establish the identity of the suspects and track them down. This incident is allegedly part of a series of recent cable thefts in the city, including those targeting Mahanagar Telecom Nigam Limited (MTNL) and the Monorail network.