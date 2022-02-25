49 students from Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri stuck in Ukraine
Families of 11 students from Thane, 30 from Raigad and eight from Ratnagiri districts have approached the respective district collectorates requesting help to get their children who are stuck in Ukraine back to India.
All those stuck are MBBS students studying in various universities of Ukraine.
Four students belonging to Thane and one each from Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Dombivli, Mira Bhayander, Ambarnath, Bhiwandi and Murbad are stuck in various university buildings. The student from Navi Mumbai, Prathama Sharad Sawant (22), is stuck at the Indian Embassy as the city Ternopil, where her university stands, is under attack.
Speaking to Hindustan Times, her cousin sister Prachiti Rane (23), an IT professional, said, “We are in constant touch with her. We also received a call from deputy commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) assuring us that they are trying all possible ways to get her back. She is currently at the Indian Embassy with 349 other students with a yoga mat to sleep and one single jacket that she was wearing when she went there. She has carried all her belongings with her which is on another floor. The temperature there was minus-2 degrees when we last spoke.”
A resident of Airoli, Sawant is a third year MBBS student. Of the 30 students from Raigad stuck in Ukraine, five are from Pen, eight from Panvel and the rest from other parts of Raigad.
Thane and Raigad collectors had tweeted the contact numbers for people to get in touch with them and inform about their kin stuck in Ukraine.
“The calls that we receive are being registered and then forwarded to the State. The State Government then consolidates district-wise information of the people stuck there,” Thane Collector, Rajesh Narvekar, said.
