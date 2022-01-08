Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 5 arrested for murdering 21-year-old over trivial matter in Thane
mumbai news

5 arrested for murdering 21-year-old over trivial matter in Thane

Five persons have been arrested for murdering a 21-year-old man during a fight at Kasarvadavali, Ghodbunder in Thane, on Thursday; the fight ensued after a gang was smoking and drinking outside a house and was told to stop
Five persons have been arrested for murdering 21-year-old over trivial matter in Thane. (HT FILE)
Published on Jan 08, 2022 09:24 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thane

A 21-year-old man was allegedly killed by five people after a fight broke out between them over a trivial matter at Kasarvadavali, Ghodbunder in Thane, on Thursday.

The deceased and the accused gang had fights on January 5. The accused called his friends the next day and assaulted the deceased and stabbed him several times to death. Kasarvadavali police have nabbed all the five accused.

The deceased was identified as Shamel David, a resident of Kasarvadavali. His father is an electrician. David’s friend Khandu Kamble, on Wednesday evening, called David and alerted him about a gang smoking and drinking outside his house. The two asked the gang to stop these activities.

The group, however, came the next day and called both David and Kamble out. The two came with some of their friends and a scuffle broke out between the two groups on Thursday night.

An officer from the Kasarvadavali police station said, “While both the groups were fighting with iron rods, someone from the accused group stabbed David. He suffered injuries on his head and body and did not survive. We got a call from the residents during the fight. We reached the spot immediately and nabbed the five accused who had allegedly stabbed the deceased. One of David’s friends and Kamble are also injured and have been admitted to a hospital. The accused are arrested under Sections 302, 307, 142, 143, 144, 148, 149 of the IPC Act.”

RELATED STORIES

The accused have been identified as Rupesh Mare, Swapnil Mare, Mukesh Mare, Kalpesh Maknekar and Marendra Madhumore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's daily Covid tally
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP