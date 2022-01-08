5 arrested for murdering 21-year-old over trivial matter in Thane

A 21-year-old man was allegedly killed by five people after a fight broke out between them over a trivial matter at Kasarvadavali, Ghodbunder in Thane, on Thursday.

The deceased and the accused gang had fights on January 5. The accused called his friends the next day and assaulted the deceased and stabbed him several times to death. Kasarvadavali police have nabbed all the five accused.

The deceased was identified as Shamel David, a resident of Kasarvadavali. His father is an electrician. David’s friend Khandu Kamble, on Wednesday evening, called David and alerted him about a gang smoking and drinking outside his house. The two asked the gang to stop these activities.

The group, however, came the next day and called both David and Kamble out. The two came with some of their friends and a scuffle broke out between the two groups on Thursday night.

An officer from the Kasarvadavali police station said, “While both the groups were fighting with iron rods, someone from the accused group stabbed David. He suffered injuries on his head and body and did not survive. We got a call from the residents during the fight. We reached the spot immediately and nabbed the five accused who had allegedly stabbed the deceased. One of David’s friends and Kamble are also injured and have been admitted to a hospital. The accused are arrested under Sections 302, 307, 142, 143, 144, 148, 149 of the IPC Act.”

The accused have been identified as Rupesh Mare, Swapnil Mare, Mukesh Mare, Kalpesh Maknekar and Marendra Madhumore.