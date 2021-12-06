5 arrested for trying to sell 10-day-old baby girl in Navi Mumbai

The NRI Coastal Police arrested five people including the mother of a 10-day-old baby girl for trying to sell the new-born for ₹2.5 lakh. The complainant, a 38-year-old woman from Ulwe, received a call offering her a baby following which she felt suspicious and informed NRI Coastal Police.

Senior police inspector Ravindra Patil and police inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade laid a trap and nabbed the five accused. The accused arrested have been identified as Zarina Rahim Sheikh (33) from Mhada Colony, the baby’s mother, and mediators Jyoti Shahrukh Khan (28), her husband Shahrukh Khurshid Khan (26), Anita Anand Sashte (47) and her son Shubham Anand Sashte (24).

“The mother already has four children and when she got pregnant with the fifth, abortion could not be done. She decided to give the baby for adoption,” DCP (zone I), Vivek Pansare, said.

Sashte, who used to work as a caretaker, was known to Zarina. Zarina contacted Sashte from Kalyan and told her of the need. Sashte contacted Khan from Seawoods and told to look for a customer. Khan knew that the complainant was childless and used to always feed children from under-privileged families. Thinking that she might be looking to adopt a child, Khan contacted the complainant to offer the child. The complainant suspected that the child being sold could be a stolen one and hence informed the police.

The five accused were asked to come near Nerul railway station on Sunday evening and were nabbed while accepting the money. They have been produced before the court and sent to police custody till Wednesday.