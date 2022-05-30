5 including minor arrested by Thane cops for killing cab driver

Five persons including a minor were arrested within 24 hours of killing an Ola cab driver with the aim of robbing him.

Shil-Daighar police in Thane said the accused booked the cab on May 29. After reaching a remote area of Khardi Pool near Shil-Daighar, they stopped the car to attend to nature’s call and tried to rob the driver. After the driver shouted for help, they smashed his head with a stone and killed him.

The accused are identified as Hasilul Shaikh (36) of Mumbra, Atish Bhosale (21) of Bhandup, Omkar Kasekar (21) of Kalwa, Prashant Peria (21) of Dativali Diva Gao besides the minor boy. They made plans to steal the car.

Sachin Gavde, senior police inspector, said, “All the accused are drug addicts. They reached Badlapur by train and then booked an Ola cab for Kalwa on May 29 night. After reaching Khardi bridge, the accused asked to stop the car to urinate. When they saw no one around, they started to threaten the driver for money and tried to snatch his car key. After giving ₹2,500 from his pocket, the driver resisted to give the key. In the ensuing fight, the key was misplaced. The accused got furious and killed the driver with a stone and fled the spot.”

On Monday, a villager saw the driver in a pool of blood. He informed the police, who immediately started their technical investigation. They identified the driver as Mohammed Ansari (27) of Ghatkopar. After Ola shared more details about bookings, police nabbed them within a day.