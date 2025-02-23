MUMBAI: Three minutes was all it took for each participant to impress the judges in a special inter-collegiate elocution event on Saturday. The competition saw participants from various colleges across the state assemble at the Wadala campus of the Vidyalankar Dnyanapeeth Trust (VDT), for the final leg of the third edition of the Dr Sanjeewani Deshpande Memorial Elocution Competition, an inter-collegiate event organised by the Vidyalankar Group of Educational Institutes. Dr Deshpande was a founder and chairperson of VDT from 2005 to 2016. 5 students take top honours at HT-Vidyalankar elocution contest

“I spoke on ‘Simplicity’ because it is lost in our generation. We are attracted to material things all the time, so I tried to make it personal by connecting my speech to my grandmother, who is the epitome of simplicity, to make it relatable for everyone,” said Monika Sharma, 21, a psychology student at Mithibai College of Arts in Vile Parle, Mumbai. Sharma was among an elite group of five winners, who took home a trophy each, along with a certificate and a prize of ₹10,000.

The competition drew 300 entries from participants in two age groups – 17 to 23 and above 24 above – in English, Hindi and Marathi. The participants had undergone two rounds of selection judged by the academic heads of various colleges, leaving 24 students in Saturday’s final round – six participants from four categories. This year, Hindustan Times was the official media partner of the event.

The organisers had set the bar high and the topics were carefully chosen. Participants had to choose from topics such as ‘Social media: Living life one swipe at a time’; ‘Viksit Bharat: The new superpower’; ‘The power of youth to drive sustainability’, ‘Simplicity: The key to happiness’; and ‘Green India, Clean India’.

At the end of three and a half hours, five winners emerged. They were Monika Sharma from Mithibai College, Mumbai; Shravan Kadam from Sir Parashurambhau College, Pune; Krishna Pandey from Viva College in Virar; Sanjana Singh from Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Matunga; and Kanchan Taksale from Vidyalankar School of Information Technology (VSIT), Wadala.

“It was a challenge to write down our thoughts, keep it crisp and then perform in the given time. But the topics were thought-provoking and relevant to the times in which we live. Although we had to keep it fact-based, there was room for creativity,” said Sanjana Singh, 18, a student of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College in Matunga, another winner. Singh had also chosen to speak on ‘Simplicity’.

The final round was judged by BioSpectrum Asia’s chief editor Milind Kokje, actor-writer-director Chinmay Kelkar, actor and harmonium player Vignesh Joshi, and Hindustan Times’ political editor Shailesh Gaikwad. “It was a panel of variety so that participants could be judged on the basis of content and presentation, which is essential for elocution,” said Rohini Kelkar, principal, VSIT.

“The elocution was open to all across age groups and languages. However, we saw maximum number of entries in English. Next year, we will try to come up with innovative ideas to encourage participation in regional languages,” said Kelkar.

On Dr Deshpande, in whose memory the event was held, Kelkar said she was a distinguished scholar with a PhD and a Master’s degree in English as well as a Master’s degree in Public Administration. “She always tried to improve the soft skills of teaching and non-teaching staff, and helped us realise the importance of language and vocabulary. So, we thought an elocution competition would be an ideal way to pay tribute to her,” added Kelkar.