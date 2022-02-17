5% teens in Maha between 13-15 years consume tobacco: Survey

Mumbai: The Global Youth Tobacco Survey-4 (GYTS-4) by the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) in collaboration with the state public health department has found that Maharashtra has 5.1 percent tobacco users in the age group of 13-15 years.

While tobacco users in the age group of 13-15 in the state are less than the national average of 8.5 percent, it was found that most of the tobacco users are in urban areas. The survey, which had a sample size of 3,765 students aged 13-15 years, found around 31.5 percent of children were exposed to tobacco at public places/homes.

While 4.6 percent of tobacco consumers were from rural areas, 5.7 percent were from urban regions. Boys were 5.8 percent and girls were 4.4 percent.

Dr Pradeep Vyas, the additional chief secretary of the public health department, said, the state will be designing their anti-tobacco strategy based on the survey report. “The survey indicates tobacco users in this age group are more urban and starting as early as 9-10. Based on the survey results, we will have to design our strategy,” he said.

As per the survey report, 63 percent of cigarette smokers and 70 percent of bidi smokers purchased the product from a store, paan shop, street vendor or vending machine. Among them, 30 percent of cigarette smokers and 43 percent of bidi smokers were not refused because of their age.

“It clearly shows that our policy of no sale of tobacco products to minors has not been successful. We will have to educate headmasters, principals, teachers and students on the harmful effects of tobacco as 40 percent of cancer cases are attributed to tobacco use,” said Dr Vyas.

Dr Rajendra Badwe, Director, TMC, also emphasised the need for a major overhaul of the tobacco vendor policies towards the sale of tobacco products around education institutions.

“Despite 42 percent reduction in tobacco use nationally among 13-15 years old in the last decade, figures from the northeastern states like Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, each reporting 58 percent of students using tobacco products, need an investigation into factors that influence such high uptake. Results from Maharashtra are encouraging though,” he said.

Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi, deputy director, the centre of cancer epidemiology, TMC, said children are the targets of the tobacco lobby as the new consumer base. “Their entire promotion is aimed at luring youngsters and getting them hooked on these killer products. Tobacco is the only consumer product which kills every third user,” he said.

The GYTS-4 survey has also submitted policy recommendations including starting anti-tobacco efforts at the primary school level. The survey found that as low as 36.4 percent of students surveyed were taught about the harmful effects of tobacco use in class during the past 12 months.

“Although Maharashtra has a lower prevalence of tobacco use than the national average, efforts need to continue for the elimination of tobacco use with more emphasis among boys and urban youth. There is a need to acquaint parents on the harmful effects of exposure to second-hand smoking at home,” said Professor R Nagarajan, department of developmental studies, International Institute for Population Sciences.

The other recommendation of the survey includes the need to strictly implement the ban on tobacco use in public places as many youths reported being exposed to smoking in indoor and outdoor public places.

“Prominent display of ‘No sales to minors’ boards at points of sale and strict compliance of the same should be ensured. More rigorous efforts of tobacco should be included in curriculum and students should be encouraged to participate in anti-tobacco campaigns /activities inside and outside the schools,” said Nagarajan.

