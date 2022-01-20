50% response for online classes during pandemic: Thane Municipal Corporation survey

Shreya Yadav, a 12-year-old resident of Lokmanya Savarkar Nagar, was unable to attend online classes initially as her family’s financial condition was not such that she could afford internet connectivity in her phone. Missing out on the explanations given by teachers online, Shreya only managed to take notes regularly.

There were many students like Shreya who missed out on school education due to their financial problems.

As per a survey done by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the response for online education in the city was merely 50% during the pandemic. The TMC report states that the lack of availability of smart phones or regular internet connection led to poor response for online classes. Most schools preferred to provide videos to children so that they could access the classes whenever possible.

The TMC pays for the basic internet connection. However, many do not have smartphones.

“Many students do not have access to Android smartphones and many have parents who are working outside and hence students are unable to attend online classes through these phones. Many also do not have regular internet connection or are unable to afford internet that can access video calls. Hence, we decided to provide recorded videos as well. These are uploaded on YouTube. Those who have working parents can access these videos after their parents return home,” said Rajesh Kankal, education officer, TMC.

There are 777 schools within TMC jurisdiction. These include both Primary and Secondary sections in civic, aided and private schools within Thane city. Every day, students from the civic schools attend four hours of online education. This includes 40 minutes each of one particular subject such that every day four subjects are taught. A similar pattern of online education is followed by most aided or private schools as well.

Anubha Sahai, president, Parents Association, said, “The government or even private schools should make arrangements to provide gadgets or internet connection to students who cannot afford them. In the current scenario, this is equivalent to the stationery provided by schools to students at the beginning of the year. It should not be ignored as many students are out of school due to inability to attend online classes.”

Sharing her experiences, Shreya said, “Initially, I did attend a few classes. However, I noticed that my family was struggling to make ends meet and did not want to burden them further. My parents are daily wage workers. We do not have any steady income since the lockdown has been implemented. In the first week, after classes began, I had to miss out on lectures one by one as my data pack finished too soon.”

After she shared her problems with her teacher, she is now being provided with recorded videos of the online sessions and teachers are available on call to solve any of her doubts.

However, not everyone has shown keen interest in continuing studies and has discontinued school education. “This pattern of education is impacting children’s academics. Some low budget schools also find it difficult to continue the online pattern. The exams conducted online are objectives and are not helping students to understand even the basic concepts. All of this will have an impact when schools return to normalcy as students will be restless to sit in the classroom for long hours,” said a teacher from a city school.