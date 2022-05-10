51-year-old woman found dead in plush Nerul society
A 51-year-old woman from a plush society in Nerul was found dead on Monday afternoon at the podium of her society. The watchman of the society in Nerul Sector 14 heard a ‘thud’ sound and went to check on the podium to find the woman in an injured condition. She was declared dead on admission to a hospital.
The woman was a resident of the 17th floor of the society.
“We have registered an accidental death case and we are investigating if she herself jumped or was it an accident. At the time of the incident, only the servant was present and he said he was in the kitchen and had no idea what happened,” senior police inspector Shyam Shinde from Nerul police station said.
AAP, Congress giving communal colour to anti-encroachment drives in Delhi: BJP
Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Monday alleged that AAP and Congress are protecting Bangladeshi migrants and Rohingya living in Shaheen Bagh and other areas of the city even as residents of the southeast Delhi locality questioned the South Delhi Municipal Corporation's intention behind a planned anti-encroachment demolition drive on Monday. On April 20, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia asked the BJP why it allowed illegal migrants settle across India.
Second canal breach in 40 days: Ferozepur superintending engineer suspended
The reoccurring of a 100-feet-long breach in the Ferozepur feeder canal within 40 days of its repair invoked the suspension of the superintending engineer, irrigation, Ferozepur Division, on Monday. Rajiv Goyal, superintending engineer, irrigation, Ferozepur, has been suspended for negligence of duty on Monday. As per information, a breach reoccurred in the Ferozepur feeder canal late last night at Sanddey Ke village, 17 km away from Muktsar, under the Ferozepur irrigation division.
BJP national president Nadda to visit Ludhiana on May 14
Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will visit Ludhiana on May 14 as part of his one-day visit. Confirming this, BJP state president Ashwani Sharma said Nadda will reach Ludhiana on Saturday, where he will attend the convention organised by the party and interact with BJP workers. Sharma said the BJP is fully prepared for the municipal corporation elections and the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypolls.
AAP government to restore glory of all 12,560 villages of Punjab: Kuldeep Dhaliwal
Punjab rural development and panchayat minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Monday announced that after the campaign to free panchayat lands from illegal encroachment, the encroachments on the link roads and unpaved roads of the state would also be released. Dhaliwal visited a progressive village Ransinh Kalan in Moga district to see the development works being carried out there. He appealed to the squatters to vacate the panchayat lands themselves.
2 held with RDX-packed IED were paid ₹30,000
TARN TARAN: Two bike-borne men arrested with an improvised explosive device (IED) packed with 1.5kg of RDX at Tarn Taran's Naushehra Pannuan village on Sunday were paid ₹30,000 for transporting it to Ajnala town in Amritsar, said police on Monday.
