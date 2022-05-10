Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 51-year-old woman found dead in plush Nerul society
51-year-old woman found dead in plush Nerul society

A 51-year-old woman from a plush society in Nerul was found dead on Monday afternoon at the podium of her society; the watchman of the society heard a ‘thud’ sound and went to check on the podium to find the woman in an injured condition; she was a resident of the 17th floor of the society
Police have registered an accidental death case after a 51-year-old woman was found dead in Nerul. The woman was a resident of the 17th floor of the housing society. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on May 10, 2022 01:21 AM IST
ByRaina AssainarRaina Assainar, Navi Mumbai

A 51-year-old woman from a plush society in Nerul was found dead on Monday afternoon at the podium of her society. The watchman of the society in Nerul Sector 14 heard a ‘thud’ sound and went to check on the podium to find the woman in an injured condition. She was declared dead on admission to a hospital.

The woman was a resident of the 17th floor of the society.

“We have registered an accidental death case and we are investigating if she herself jumped or was it an accident. At the time of the incident, only the servant was present and he said he was in the kitchen and had no idea what happened,” senior police inspector Shyam Shinde from Nerul police station said.

