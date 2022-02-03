52.16% of 15-18 yrs age group given first dose vaccination against Covid in Thane dist; Navi Mumbai in sight of fully vaccinating youngsters

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has successfully vaccinated more than 99% in the 15-18 years age group in Navi Mumbai. With the response that the corporation has been receiving, it is expected that 100% of the targeted population in this age group might get vaccinated in this week itself.

Of the total 73,373 eligible candidates, till now 72,753 (99.10%) students have already got their first jab by Wednesday, while 3,190 have received their second dose as well, making 4% of them completely vaccinated in two days.

“Some of the schools are having exams and hence at a few schools, the vaccination drive is on hold. The schools as well as the students have responded to the drive very well,” medical health officer, Dr Pramod Patil, said.

Meanwhile, in Thane district, only 52.16% of those between 15 years and 18 years have been vaccinated with the first dose.

From among the 2.52 lakh teenagers vaccinated, most vaccinations have occurred in the urban pockets. Hardly 18.32% of the vaccinated population is from rural areas.

There are around 4.96 lakh in the 15-18 years age group to get vaccinated. From among these, till now 2.59 lakh have been vaccinated. Most of these are in the urban areas of Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporations. Rural areas of the district have only managed to vaccinate 47,500 minors.

“We are reaching out to the tribal and remote parts of the district as well. However, the reluctance in the minds of the families to vaccinate children continues. We have still managed to provide vaccination for those who are 15 or 16 years through their school but those who go to the cities to attend college or those who are above 16 years and discontinued school education have to be traced and vaccinated,” said an officer from Thane District Health Department.

