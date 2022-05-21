53% applications for Covid compensation rejected in Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation limits
With over 53% of the applications filed for compensation by the kin of Covid deceased rejected due to technical reasons, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has appointed two officials to guide people in filing the application, resolve their issues and get the amount credited to their accounts.
Help is also provided at the health department where people can visit at a stipulated time.
The KDMC has received 4,409 online applications for compensation. Out of these 1,687 have been approved, 2,370 rejected and 352 pending or sent back.
“One major reason for rejection of the application is due to mobile numbers not linked to their bank accounts. The online applications are forwarded to us for scrutiny. We call for a meeting at the Acharya Aatre Auditorium where the documents are verified and updated online,” said Vinod Dond, in-charge officer, KDMC.
These are further approved by the District and the State before the compensation is disbursed.
The KDMC called the rejected applicants for a meeting and approved 1,354 more and rejected three while 1,013 applicants remained absent even after several calls.
“In order to ensure the kin of the victims of Covid is provided with the compensation sanctioned by the State, we have decided to guide such people who are stuck with the procedures and have not received the compensation,” said an officer of the health department of KDMC.
The families can also visit the website mahacovid19relief.in to check the status of the application.
“I applied for the compensation in December. However, there is no update online till now. The status shows successfully applied but there is no further update. One of my friends who applied got the compensation,” said Vikrant Salunke, 21, who lost his father to Covid.
