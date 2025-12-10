MUMBAI: The Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered a case after gold ornaments worth ₹5.40 crore were stolen from two trolley bags taken from a running long-distance train on Sunday. ₹ 5.4-cr gold ornaments stolen from long distance train

According to police, the complainant Abhaykumar Madanlal Jain, 52, a jeweller from Goregaon, runs a business with his wife and daughter where the family sources gold ornaments from larger suppliers and sells them to smaller jewellers in Solapur and Jalgaon.

Jain told the police that on Friday, he and his 21-year-old daughter Tanishka travelled to Solapur for the weekend for work. On Friday and Saturday the duo visited at least seven jewellers in Solapur’s markets, some of whom bought pieces from their collection.

On Saturday night, the Jains were returning to Mumbai by the Siddheshwar Express, and among their luggage was a brown box with 4.7 kg of gold ornaments, and a smaller white box with a 125-gram gold nose ring. The ornaments, worth nearly ₹5.4 crore were kept in a trolley bag next to another bag which contained their clothes.

With the two trolley bags under their seats, the father-daughter fell asleep, and when they awoke on Sunday morning, the two bags were missing. The duo then got off the train at Kalyan and immediately filed a complaint with the GRP. As per their complaint, the stolen ornaments include 17 pieces of jewellery weighing over 4.4kg.

“It seems that the robbers knew that there was something precious in the trolley bags. We are scanning the CCTV footage inside the train and at stations between Solapur and Kalyan to identify the thieves,” said a police officer from Kalyan GRP.