MUMBAI: A 54-year-old woman died after a slab collapse incident in Virar in the early hours of Saturday. 54-year-old woman dies in slab collapse incident in Virar

The deceased woman was identified as Alifiya Abbas Manaswala. According to the police, the incident took place at 1am on Saturday in the Merchant Apartment in MB Estate, Virar West. Manaswala’s family lived in the flat and was in the house at the time of the incident.

Hussain Manaswala, 30, son of the deceased, was sleeping in the bedroom with his wife and children, while his parents were sleeping in the living room, said a police officer. Alifiya suffered injuries as the debris fell on her, said a police officer. The other residents with the fire brigade rushed her to Sanjeevani Hospital where she breathed her last on Saturday afternoon.

An accidental death report was registered and the police are investigating the incident.

This is the third incident of slab collapse in the city in the last 11 days.

Earlier, on May 21, 2025 slab in a 4-storey building Simran Sai in Nalasopara- Achole collapsed. A woman and a 14-year-old boy trapped in this room were rescued by the fire brigade

On May 26, 2025, slab of a flat in Pooja Apartment in Gopchar Pada collapsed, killing Laxmi Singh, 27.