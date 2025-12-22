55-year-old woman dies after dumper truck hits bike in Ghatkopar

Mumbai: A 55-year-old woman, riding pillion behind her husband, died after a dumper truck hit their motorcycle on Saturday afternoon in Ghatkopar West. The couple were on their way to attend a funeral when the incident occurred, said the police. A 55-year-old woman, riding pillion behind her husband, died after a dumper truck hit their motorcycle on Saturday afternoon in Ghatkopar West.

The victim, Parvati Gajra, was travelling with her husband, Ramesh Gajra, 59, a cloth trader and resident of Golden Bakery Lane, Ghatkopar West. The couple left their home around 3:15 pm on a motorcycle to attend a funeral in Vashi.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 3.30 pm on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road flyover near Dr Zakir Hussain Nagar. A speeding yellow dumper truck allegedly hit the motorcycle. Ramesh told the police that he lost control of the vehicle after the impact, and Parvati was thrown off the motorcycle. He managed to stop a short distance ahead and turned back to find that the dumper’s wheel had run over her left arm and the left side of her waist. She also suffered severe injuries to the left side of her face.

While the dumper driver stopped after the accident, Ramesh noted the vehicle’s registration number. Local residents alerted the police, and a police vehicle rushed the couple to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared Parvati dead on arrival.

The Deonar police have arrested the dumper driver, identified as Zoting Ramling Phulwad, 36, a resident of Dahisar, and he has been booked for causing death due to negligence.