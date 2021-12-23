6 arrested for robbing two of Rs25L in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai crime branch Unit I has arrested six people, pretending to be police, accused of robbing two employees while transporting cash amounting to ₹25.32 lakh to their aluminium manufacturing industry in MIDC area on November 12.

The police recovered ₹15.18 lakh cash along with a bike and a car used in the crime. The duo was on the way to Navi Mumbai via Airoli on a motorcycle when the accused forcefully took one of them to Eastern Express Highway and assaulted him.

Immediately after the crime, five of the six accused were arrested but the main accused who had planned the crime and had the cash with him was absconding. The main accused, Imran Ismail Sidatar alias Imran Ghachi alias Shyambhai (43), was tracked when he finally thought the police were no more looking and returned to his Malad home.

“One of the accused was a former driver of the owner of the aluminium firm and had given the tip to the accused. He was aware of the pattern of the work about the days when the employees collect the sales money from the clients,” Navi Mumbai Commissioner of Police, Bipin Kumar Singh, said.

