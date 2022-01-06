6 incl former Corporator booked in extortion case in Kalyan

The Mahatma Phule police registered an attempt-to-murder and extortion case against six accused including an ex-corporator for allegedly threatening an umbrella vendor to give them ₹5 lakh to continue his business. They, however, stabbed him after he refused to pay.

The accused are identified as former corporator Sachin Khema, Prem Chaudhary, Babalu Shaikh, and an unknown person. The incident occurred on January 5 when all these accused were demanding money from shopkeepers in Kalyan. The umbrella seller, Amjad Sayyed, 32, refused to give ₹5 lakh as per the demand of the accused.

According to the police, the accused and complainant had an argument. Sayyed decided to lodge a police complaint. Along with two other shopkeepers, he was going to the police station when the accused followed him on a bike and stabbed Sayyed on his stomach. Another shopkeeper, too, was hurt in the attack.

A police officer said, “The accused were booked but all of them fled the spot and we are still searching for them. The victim is taking treatment in the hospital.”

