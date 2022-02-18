60-year-old man arrested for killing wife in Airoli

Rabale police have arrested a 60-year-old man for killing his 48-year-old wife and then claiming that she slipped in the bathroom. The incident occurred on February 15 after which the accused, Kailas Pawar, a resident of Sector 1, Airoli, called up his son-in-law and informed that his wife, Shanta, fell in the bathroom and was unconscious.

The son-in-law informed Avinash (21), Pawar’s son, about it. Avinash rushed to Jijamata Hospital in Airoli and found that his mother had died on arrival. Pawar told him that his mother had fallen in the bathroom but Avinash noticed that his mother’s mangalsutra was missing and there were marks around her neck.

He approached Rabale police and told about his suspicion and also informed that his father used to often assault his mother and that a few days ago, he also tried to smother her.

Avinash used to stay in their Airoli apartment along with his parents and 18-year-old brother. Both Avinash and his brother often witnessed their mother being assaulted. On the day of the incident, Avinash was at work and his brother had gone to college.

“According to the complaint received, we got a post-mortem done and found that the cause of death was strangulation and not any fall and accordingly we arrested Pawar. He told us that they often fought with each other over various reasons, one being that she refused to sleep with him on the same bed and it irked him,” senior police inspector Dulba Dhakne from Rabale police station said. The accused was produced before the court and has been remanded to police custody till February 22.