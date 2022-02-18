61% get jabbed against Covid in vaccination – at – your - doorstep scheme in Navi Mumbai

At the micro-level vaccination programme undertaken in Navi Mumbai akin to the polio immunisation system, 61% of the 15,800 people who have been given the cards through Covid lasikaran aaplya daari (Covid vaccination at your doorstep) scheme received their jabs.

According to Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, this programme is the best way to make sure all the beneficiaries receive their pending jabs.

“People do not have Covid fear anymore and they believe that the pandemic is over. Hence, they are now reluctant to get the pending jabs and going behind them is the only way to get the vaccination done. This drive has helped in not only identifying the beneficiaries but also in keeping a tab of their vaccination status,” Bangar said.

The initiative ‘Covid lasikaran aaplya daari’ is done at Urban Health Primary Centre (UHPC) level and the staff involved in it collect the data of the family members and the number of doses they have taken. During the initiative, if a person due for a booster dose is found, even the booster dose is given. Teams are formed per UHPC level. Till now, all 23 UHPC together have reached 3,79,918 households and distributed 15,889 cards of which 9,692 people (61%) turned up to the vaccination booths and got the jabs in the last 14 days.

This micro-level planning is similar to the Intensified Pulse Polio Immunisation programme, wherein vaccination camps are set up at housing societies or localities nearby so as to make them accessible to people.

The maximum number of households visited was by Ghansoli UHPC – 38,291 homes and approached 1,160 people with the cards inviting them to get vaccinated, of which 852 got their jabs.

Meanwhile, the maximum number of people approached is by Sanpada UHPC, which gave cards to 1,376 people by visiting 21,269 households of which 412 people turned up for the vaccination. The maximum percentage of people turning up was from Katripada UHPC (99%) wherein the UHPC had visited 11,394 households and given cards to 330 people, 328 of whom turned up. Even as Sanpada UHPC approached the maximum number of people, the least participation of 30% was from there.

“The residents of the chawls and lower income places take our instructions seriously and hence Katripada, Digha and Chinchpada have a good percentage of turnout of residents for vaccination,” a health officer said.