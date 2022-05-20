65 animals including birds, pets affected by heat wave in Thane
Around 65 animals including pets and birds have been impacted by the heat wave in April and May within Thane city, according to Community for Protection and Care of Animals (CPCA).
Meanwhile, Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP) Foundation received 2,002 calls on their helpline in April and May, almost 50% more than the previous years. Many among these were complaints of heatstroke or dehydration.
Some have also died due to the extreme heat this year. Animal lovers request people to keep a bowl of water in their balconies or roadsides for the convenience of stray animals and birds in the city.
“We require more compassionate people around. In urban areas, there is a lack of shade due to development and this is making it difficult for stray animals to survive. Almost 35 daily calls made to our helpline are regarding dehydration or heat stroke. Instances of birds falling from trees have also been reported,” said Sushank Tomar, founder and head of department, Animal Rights and Advocacy, CAP Foundation.
Moreover, veterinarians request pet owners to take good care of their animals and ensure to keep them in a cooler room from 11am to 4pm.
“Some of the rare pet animals are such that they are breeds that are used to cold areas. Such pets find it difficult in our hot and humid weather. The two pet dogs that died were such breeds. They needed to be kept in an air-conditioned room. They should be given easy-to-digest food items and cold water,” said Dr Suhas Rane, veterinary consultant and secretary, CPCA.
There were 22 birds like parrots, kites, sparrowhawk, owl and pigeons apart from wild birds that suffered heat stroke and nine among them have been released back to the wild as they have recovered.
“Breeds of dogs such as German Shepherd and Husky are the ones that died due to the heat stroke. Pet owners must consult their veterinary doctors and find out the kind of care required during such weather,” added Rane.
“Moreover, these high-breed animals’ fur is groomed and trimmed. This causes direct exposure to sunlight. This also has harsh effects on their skin and health. These breeds are not accustomed to such weather. Around 5% to 10% of the calls received were in a difficult-to-save situation due to the heatstroke,” added Tomar.
With the mercury levels rising, the body temperature of the birds and animals also increases, affecting the blood flow and causing weakness and other related difficulties. Hence, utmost care through intake of fluids and temperature-controlled environment is essential, prescribe the veterinary doctors.
Dr Sailesh Pethe, senior veterinarian, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, said, “In the National park for large animals, we have set up coolers and water shower provision in their enclosures. Hence, no such incidents of heatstroke have been reported yet. However, stray animals or pets should be given a lot of water and general fluid intake should be increased. Pet food is usually dry, so additionally they should be given chicken soup or any kind of slurry. Avoid taking pets for a walk between 9am and 9pm. Take extra care of old pets, especially those with heart diseases, as they are prone to heatstroke.”
-
Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani Mukerjea walks out of jail after 7 years
Former INX Media chief executive officer (CEO) Indrani Mukerjea walked out of the Byculla women's jail at about 5.25pm on Friday, nearly seven years after she was arrested for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena Bora in April 2012. Mukerjea (60) furnished a personal bond of ₹2 lakh as directed by the special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Friday. According to her lawyer, Edith Dey, she went to her flat in Worli.
-
Seats remain vacant across UG, PG medical, dental courses
Of the 6,719 seats available in MBBS colleges (both government and private), only one seat is vacant this year. However, in undergraduate dental (BDS) courses, seat vacancy stands at 87. Similarly, seat vacancy in PG medical and dental stands at 196 and 35, respectively. Many blamed the delay in admissions, as well as change in seat allotment rules, for the high number of vacancies across UG dental and PG medical courses this year.
-
‘Poor’ AQI as westerly winds blow dust over city
Mumbai Air quality in the city has plummeted over the past week, with the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research's (SAFAR) network of monitors recording an air quality index of 252, which is in the 'poor' category, on Friday evening. Officials attributed the worsening AQI to prevailing weather systems. Project director, Gufran Beig, SAFAR clarified that the ongoing pollution spell is not a dust storm event.
-
HC permits Dheeraj Wadhwan to visit private hospital for ENT follow-up
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday permitted DHFL promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan to visit Kokilaben Ambani Hospital for a post-surgery follow-up on Monday, May 23. In March this year, the HC had granted Wadhawan permission to undergo nasal surgery at the private hospital from April 12 and allowed him to be admitted there for another two weeks for post-operative care.
-
Lack of parking policy, lack of parking spaces for vehicles reasons for parking woes in Navi Mumbai
The absence of a sound parking policy clubbed with public ownership has unanimously emerged as the primary reason for unauthorised and illegal parking in Navi Mumbai. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said, “The foremost reason for this unauthorised parking is the absence of a sound parking policy. There is a need for a common understanding about the roles and actions to be taken in the event of vehicles getting parked illegally.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics