66 BEST bus workers test Covid-19 positive in Mumbai, 44 in hospital

As many as 66 workers of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Mumbai in the last week. Of them, 44 are currently undergoing treatment at hospitalis, while nine others have been discharged.

BEST chief medical officer Dr Anil Kumar Singal said among the workers in hospitali, no one is on oxygen support and all of them have mild symptoms. “We admitted them as a precautionary measure,” Dr Singal added.

The bus workers primarily constitute drivers and conductors. Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 10,606 new cases pushing the cumulative tally to 8,16,965.

The statewide Covid tally was up by more than 12,000 cases with 18,466 new infections being reported during the day. As many as 75 new cases of the Omicron variant were also confirmed of which 40 were from Mumbai.

As per Union health ministry's data, Maharashtra remains the leading contributor of India's Omicron tally with as many as 653 infections confirmed so far, followed by Delhi at 464. The countrywide tally has touched 2,135.

Owing to the large-scale spread of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra amid Omicron outbreak, the state government announced fresh curbs last week that include capping of attendees at weddings, funerals and other events, among others. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) imposed Section 144 in Mumbai till January 7.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said earlier in the day that the government has no plans to impose a lockdown in the state. He chaired a meeting that was attended by state health minister Rajesh Tope and other senior government officers, news agency ANI reported.

(With bureau inputs)