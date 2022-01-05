66 BEST staff test positive in Mumbai since Dec 27

MUMBAI About 66 BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) employees, including bus drivers and conductors, tested positive for Covid since December 27.

Of them, 44 were hospitalised as they were showing mild symptoms and 10 were discharged till Wednesday evening.

“60 per cent of the cases were detected at the time of point of care testing at depot premises,” said a senior BEST official.

However, the BEST administration said that the employees have mild symptoms but they were hospitalised as a precautionary measure.

“No one required oxygen support and the employees were admitted as a part of precautionary measures. The recovery rate among the BEST employees is 96 per cent,” said Anil Kumar Singal, chief medical officer, BEST.

The BEST has an employee strength of 32,125 employees including the transportation and electricity department. Of the 32,125 employees, 18,381 are drivers and bus conductors.

On an average, nearly 2.4 million passengers travel by BEST buses every day. The BEST buses were not suspended during the second wave and were majorly used for transportation of employees working in essential care services. The bus services resumed for the general public from June 7.

