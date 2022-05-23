6.6% of city’s fully vaccinated beneficiaries have taken precautionary doses

Mumbai: Though only 3.5% of Maharashtra’s fully Covid-19 vaccinated beneficiaries have taken the precautionary doses, Mumbai leads as 6.6% of its fully vaccinated population receiving the doses. Figures from the CoWIN portal reveal that there are 73,249,227 beneficiaries across the state who have received both doses of the vaccine, of which, 2,613,125 beneficiaries have taken the boosters.

On the other hand, cases in the state and in Mumbai have been steadily increasing every day. Maharashtra on Sunday reported 326 new Covid-19 cases with zero deaths, taking the caseload to 7,882,802, while the toll remained at 147,856. The overall fatality rate is 1.8%. 251 patients recovered in the state on Sunday, and the recovery rate remains at 98%. In 24 hours, till Sunday, 23,978 tests for Covid-19 were conducted across Maharashtra, with the test positivity rate at 1.3%.

Among the highest number of cases reported in the state on Sunday, Mumbai logged 234 cases, followed by 28 in Pune city. The toll for Mumbai remained at 19,566. There are now 1,903 active cases in the state, of which 1,294 are in Mumbai, 180 in Thane, and 35 in Raigad. Of the 234 cases reported in Mumbai, 226 or 97% are asymptomatic, while 8 needed hospitalisation and one needed an oxygen bed. 0.18% or 43 of the 24,510 beds available for Covid-19 are occupied in Mumbai.

In Mumbai, 9,629,719 beneficiaries took both doses of their vaccine, of which 638,452 beneficiaries have taken their precaution dose. According to guidelines from the government of India, beneficiaries are eligible to take the precautionary doses after 9 months from the time they took the second dose of their vaccine. This makes all healthcare and frontline workers, as well as beneficiaries above 18 years of age, eligible for the doses. However, since May 13, citizens travelling internationally can take the precaution dose after completion of 90 days of getting the second dose, based on the requirements of their destination country.

Within the past week, the number of people opting to take the precautionary doses has marginally increased, according to authorities and data. A senior official from BMC said, “The turnout has increased marginally for international travellers. On weekends, more people turn up, in comparison to a working day.”

In the age group of 15 to 17 years, 282,816 beneficiaries have received both doses while in the age group of 12 to 14 years, 34,583 beneficiaries have the doses in Mumbai.