6.6% of city’s fully vaccinated beneficiaries have taken precautionary doses
Mumbai: Though only 3.5% of Maharashtra’s fully Covid-19 vaccinated beneficiaries have taken the precautionary doses, Mumbai leads as 6.6% of its fully vaccinated population receiving the doses. Figures from the CoWIN portal reveal that there are 73,249,227 beneficiaries across the state who have received both doses of the vaccine, of which, 2,613,125 beneficiaries have taken the boosters.
On the other hand, cases in the state and in Mumbai have been steadily increasing every day. Maharashtra on Sunday reported 326 new Covid-19 cases with zero deaths, taking the caseload to 7,882,802, while the toll remained at 147,856. The overall fatality rate is 1.8%. 251 patients recovered in the state on Sunday, and the recovery rate remains at 98%. In 24 hours, till Sunday, 23,978 tests for Covid-19 were conducted across Maharashtra, with the test positivity rate at 1.3%.
Among the highest number of cases reported in the state on Sunday, Mumbai logged 234 cases, followed by 28 in Pune city. The toll for Mumbai remained at 19,566. There are now 1,903 active cases in the state, of which 1,294 are in Mumbai, 180 in Thane, and 35 in Raigad. Of the 234 cases reported in Mumbai, 226 or 97% are asymptomatic, while 8 needed hospitalisation and one needed an oxygen bed. 0.18% or 43 of the 24,510 beds available for Covid-19 are occupied in Mumbai.
In Mumbai, 9,629,719 beneficiaries took both doses of their vaccine, of which 638,452 beneficiaries have taken their precaution dose. According to guidelines from the government of India, beneficiaries are eligible to take the precautionary doses after 9 months from the time they took the second dose of their vaccine. This makes all healthcare and frontline workers, as well as beneficiaries above 18 years of age, eligible for the doses. However, since May 13, citizens travelling internationally can take the precaution dose after completion of 90 days of getting the second dose, based on the requirements of their destination country.
Within the past week, the number of people opting to take the precautionary doses has marginally increased, according to authorities and data. A senior official from BMC said, “The turnout has increased marginally for international travellers. On weekends, more people turn up, in comparison to a working day.”
In the age group of 15 to 17 years, 282,816 beneficiaries have received both doses while in the age group of 12 to 14 years, 34,583 beneficiaries have the doses in Mumbai.
Heat wave: SSP orders special care of police dogs, horses
Horses of the mounted police and dogs of the canine squad maintained by Prayagraj police are also feeling the impact of soaring temperatures. Aware of their importance for the police force, the SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar visited the stables and the kennel and ordered that cooling be ensured in areas where animals were kept. Prayagraj police has 18 horses in its stables and four dogs including two Labradors and two German Shepherds.
Chandigarh man beaten to death over parking
A 24-year-old man was beaten to death after a dispute over parking of a two-wheeler in the congested Mori Gate area of Manimajra late on Saturday night. The incident was captured on CCTV, on the basis of which the four assailants besides their friend Rahul, with whom Suraj had an argument over parking in the afternoon, have been identified and booked. All belong to Mauli Jagran, said police.
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Policy for victims envisages preference in recruitment, not mandatory employment, says HC
The Delhi high court has refused to grant relief to a woman who sought employment under a rehabilitation policy for the victim families of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, saying the central scheme only envisages that preference should be given during recruitment and does not make appointment mandatory in the absence of any hiring exercise.
Raj Thackeray alleges bid to ‘trap’ him, party workers in UP
Mumbai: Days after postponing his visit to Ayodhya, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray trained his gun at the Bharatiya Janata Party alleging that there was a ploy to “trap” him and his party workers in Uttar Pradesh. Raj indirectly pointed fingers at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh saying that the leaders from Maharashtra were part of the game plan. The U-turn on Sunday at his Pune rally has surprised many.
Despite reduction, fuel prices remain high in Maha
A day after the Centre reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹8 and ₹6, respectively, the price of petrol dropped by ₹9.16 and that of diesel by ₹7.49 in Mumbai. The petrol was available at ₹111.35 a litre while the diesel was priced at ₹97.28 per litre. Despite the reduction in petrol and diesel prices dealers have stated that the fuel prices are costlier than neighbouring states.
