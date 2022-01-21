Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai News / 7 including 2 women arrested as police bust all-woman gambling club in Ulhasnagar
mumbai news

7 including 2 women arrested as police bust all-woman gambling club in Ulhasnagar

Officials of the Central police station in Ulhasnagar busted a high stakes card game at an all-woman gambling club earlier this week; they arrested seven accused including two women who have been arrested for gambling in the past
Central police station officials of Ulhasnagar arrested seven persons including two women after a high stakes all-woman gambling club busted. (HT FILE)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 03:57 PM IST
ByGautam S. Mengle, Ulhasnagar

In a rare case, officials of the Central police station in Ulhasnagar busted a high stakes card game at an all-woman gambling club earlier this week. They arrested seven accused including two women who have been arrested for gambling in the past.

According to the police, the raid was carried out on the basis of a tip off in a residential flat in Sector 22, Ulhasnagar, on Wednesday.

“We received information, according to which a game of ‘teen patti’ with monetary bets was being played at the spot. Accordingly, we raided the house and took the seven accused along with 48,000 in cash into our custody,” senior police inspector Madhukar Kad said.

The accused were questioned and allegedly confessed that they regularly held a game of ‘teen-patti’, also known as Flush or Flash, in the house that belongs to one of the accused. They told the police that it was a closed club with only the accused who are known to each other, being allowed to play.

“We received information about the club several days back and have been working on the information since then. We had been waiting for the next card game to be held, and moved in as soon as we received confirmation that it was under way,” a police officer said.

Kad added, “Of the seven accused, two women were arrested in separate gambling cases by us in the past. We are investigating whether this gambling club was the brainchild of these two accused.”

The arrested accused were charged with gambling activities within a house, walled enclosure, room or place with cards, dice, counters, money or other instruments under the Gambling Act, and were released on bail, officers said.

