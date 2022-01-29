7,000 out of 1.31 lakh Covid positive cases in Thane district in January fall in 0-20 years category

Out of the 1.31 lakh Covid positive cases registered across Thane district in January 2022 during the third wave, 7,000 are in the age group of 0-20 years. This is merely 5.31% of the total positive cases.

Moreover, out of these 7,000, only 4.35% or 305 youngsters were hospitalised. All others are under home quarantine with flu-like symptoms and are recovering.

While schools and colleges in the city are getting back to normal by resuming offline classes, Thane District Collector, Rajesh Narvekar, has asked families to not panic as the situation continues to be under control, as per these statistics.

“From among the overall positive cases, the number of children getting infected is very less. With a change in climatic conditions, many were experiencing flu-like symptoms and some tested positive for Covid. However, the number of daily cases have come down drastically and hence the decision to reopen schools and colleges have been taken, keeping in mind the safety and Covid measures in place,” added Narvekar.

From among the 7K positive cases, 57% or 4,040 are below 15 years of age and the rest 43% or 3,013 are between 15 and 20 years of age.

“Senior citizens and children are mostly among the at-risk age group. However, as children have a better immunity, they manage to recover easily. This is not a worrisome figure as vaccination among this age group has only begun recently. Moreover, there are no fatalities among this age group across the district,” said a senior health officer from District Health Department, Thane.

Various municipal corporations had made provisions for paediatric wards and special provisions anticipating a rise in the number of Covid cases among children in the third wave. However, these paediatric wards were rarely used. A total of 6,748 persons below the age group of 20 years infected by Covid have recovered under home quarantine. From among these, 58% are below 15 years and the rest between 15 and 20 years who are recovering under home quarantine, according to the district reports.

Dr Parmanand Andankar, Chief Paediatric Intensivist, Jupiter Hospital, Thane, said, “This wave has definitely seen more children being affected. However, the impact has been very mild. For the last few months, we paediatricians have seen mild flu-like symptoms among children who come from Covid positive households. Out of these, a few have developed post-Covid complications and are now being treated under intensive care. Vaccination will definitely prove beneficial in curbing the impact of Covid among children and reduce post-Covid complications like multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children among others.”

The multisystem inflammatory syndrome is an after effect of Covid among children. It varies from child to child. Its symptoms include stomach pain, diarrhoea, vomiting, fever, dizziness and skin rashes.