71% of current active Covid cases in Thane concentrated in 3 wards alone

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has reported 2,442 new cases on Friday, a 12% increase from Thursday. As per the data submitted by the civic body, around 71% of the total active cases are concentrated in three wards – Majiwada-Manpada, Vartak Nagar and Uthalsar – with Majiwada-Manpada contributing to over 41% of the active cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The civic officials also informed that over 91.73% of the active cases are in home quarantine and merely 9% to 10% require hospitalisation so far. The city at present has 10,086 active cases while the doubling days are now 81.

An officer from the health department said, “Most of the positive cases are from these three wards mainly because the Majiwada-Manpada and Vartak Nagar wards comprise areas like Ghodbunder, Pokhran and Manpada that have many high-rise buildings. Here, people travel a lot for work. Moreover, the population of these wards is also high. We have over eight health centres in Majiwada-Manpada ward alone. Uthalsar, though does not have high rises, our testing lab is located here and that could be the reason.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that while samples were still being given for genome sequencing, it will soon stop as most of the cases are now of the new variant as per the symptoms. “It also does not mean that the Delta variant is suppressed. We have severe cases of this variant too, but we have to follow the same protocol in both variants.”

Dr Tejas Ghude, pulmonologist, Thane, said, “The cases are more in areas where people have a travel history. A lot of people from the high-rises travel not only internationally but also to different states in India. We have patients who are positive after travel history to Delhi or Kolkata. The infection rate of the new variant is high, so even if one person travels, the entire family is infected and the cases in that particular area increases.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that contract tracing is the key to curb the rise in these particular areas. He said, “By tracing more and more positive cases and isolating them in time, we can curb the surge.”

The civic chief has requested people to get vaccinated, wear masks and observe social distancing. In a statement released, Dr Vipin Sharma, TMC commissioner, said, “The vaccination drive in the city is going on at 78 centres. We have vaccinated 25.36 lakh people so far. The current wave has proved that vaccination is the only effective way to fight the virus.”

Sandeep Malvi, additional municipal commissioner, added that around 91% of the people are home quarantined. He said, “Out of the 4,725 beds, merely 834 are occupied while 3,891 are vacant as per the data on January 7. Over 9,252 people out of the 10,086 active cases are in home quarantine as they have mild symptoms.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about the increase in home quarantine compared to the second wave, Ghude added, “Most cases are symptomatic. However, over 91% have mild symptoms as the new variant is comparatively less severe. There are, however, few cases that are severe, which might be infected with the Delta variant. Moreover, the severe cases also include those who are not vaccinated, old or have comorbidities.”

Unlike the first and second waves, there are very few cases with shortness of breath of reduced oxygen level, Ghude said. “Most patients we see since the last two weeks have symptoms like headache, throat ache, dry cough that advances to wet cough, fever, fatigue, diarrhoea and vomiting.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON