MUMBAI: Nearly two decades after a series of seven powerful blasts on local trains on July 11, 2006 killed 209 people, an accused who has spent 19 years behind bars on Friday claimed before the Bombay high court that he was innocent. 7/11 serial blasts: Convict pleads innocence ahead of verdict

“Innocent people should not be hanged because innocent people died (in the blasts),” Naveed Hussain Khan, who appeared from Nagpur jail via videoconferencing, told the division bench of justices Anil Kilor and Shyam C Chandak.

The special bench had assembled on Friday for clearing any possible queries before pronouncing its verdict on the five death sentence confirmation pleas and appeals of various accused convicted for their role in the serial blasts.

During the hearing, the judges granted a brief chance to the accused to speak before the court. “If any of you have to say anything, please go ahead,” they said.

Naveed Hussain Khan, who appeared from Nagpur jail via video conferencing, took the opportunity to thank the court for hearing their pleas. Naveed, convicted for being part of the conspiracy and planting a bomb in one of the local trains that went off at Khar station, asserted that he and several others convicted in the case were innocent.

“We are innocent. I am neither directly nor indirectly involved in the case. I did not even know these people from before. We have been in jail for 19 years now. I hope justice is served now,” he said.

The court will now deliver its verdict in the case but has not set a date for the same.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which investigated the serial blasts, had arrested 13 alleged members of the proscribed Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), claiming that they were in touch with operatives of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Pakistan. The improvised explosive devices (IEDs) that were used in the blast, with 15-20 kg RDX each, were assembled in Chembur and taken to Churchgate railway station before being planted on various local trains, the ATS had claimed. The accused used five-litre pressure cookers to plant the IEDs and quartz timers to detonate them, the ATS had said.

On September 30, 2015, a special MCOCA court convicted 12 of the 13 accused barring a schoolteacher, who was exonerated. Five of the accused were sentenced to death while seven others were sentenced to life imprisonment.

In July 2024, the special bench of justices Kilor and Chandak was constituted following an application by Ehtesham Siddique, one of the death row convicts, who sought an early hearing of matters, through his lawyer, advocate Yug Chaudhry.

The case, which was pending since 2015, then witnessed some high-profile jurists as defense lawyers, including former Delhi high court judge and former chief justice of the Orissa high court S Muralidhar, who argued on January 13, 2024 that confessional statements were extracted from his clients through torture and the investigation was marred by preconceived notions of guilt and communal bias typical in terror-related cases.

On January 27, special public prosecutor Raja Thakare argued that the case was among the “rarest of rare” and there was enough evidence to link all convicts with it. He claimed that the defense had tried to mislead the court by providing misinformation.