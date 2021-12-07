71-year-old resident of Maharashtra old age home succumbs to Covid-19

A 71-year-old resident of Matroshree old age home who was suffering from comorbidities succumbed to Covid-19 infection at the Thane civic hospital on Monday.

“We lost one of our residents, which is unfortunate. The resident was a comorbid patient and couldn’t survive. Twenty more of our residents are still taking treatment, out of which four are in Intensive Care Unit,” said Ashok Patil, in charge and manager of the old age home.

Twelve of these residents were at the Thane hospital and the remaining were being treated at private hospitals, officials said.

At least 85 persons including old age home residents, staff and their close contacts had tested positive for Covid-19 in just five days starting November 27, when 67 residents first tested positive for the infection. A total of 17 infections among residents and staff were recorded on November 29 and one more infection was recorded on December 1, the old age home management said.

The initial shock has now turned into relief with at least 66 residents of the home located at Khadavli, Sorgaon, Bhiwandi Taluka, discharged from the Thane civic hospital after recovering from the infection.

“Throughout all these days, I realised that treating this infection on time is the only way to fight it. We are glad 66 of our residents have returned home after recovery,” Patil said.

Civil surgeon of the Thane civil hospital Kailas Pawar said that the remaining 12patients from the old age home undergoing treatment at the hospital were stable.

“Even after they have returned home, we will be taking care of their diet for full recovery. There are several who don’t want to eat, but we somehow convince them,” Patil said.