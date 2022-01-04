72-year-old beggar killed as building collapses on him in Bhiwandi

A septuagenarian was killed after a part of a ground-plus-two storeyed building collapsed in Khoni village, Bhiwandi, on Tuesday afternoon.

As per the fire officials who reached the spot, the gallery of the building collapsed and fell on the 72-year-old who was begging outside the building.

“The building included a hotel on the ground floor while the staff resided on the first floor. On Tuesday afternoon, the gallery of the first floor of the building, which is facing the road, collapsed all of a sudden,” said an officer of the fire department of Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation.

The man who died in the incident was identified as Shida Dadu.

Local police who also rushed to the spot have initiated action against the building owner. “We will take the needful action against the hotel owner for negligence. An investigation has been initiated,” said an officer from Nizampur police.

