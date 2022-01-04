Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 72-year-old beggar killed as building collapses on him in Bhiwandi
mumbai news

72-year-old beggar killed as building collapses on him in Bhiwandi

A 72-year-old man was killed after a part of a ground-plus-two storeyed building collapses on him in Khoni village, Bhiwandi, on Tuesday afternoon; as per the fire officials who reached the spot, the gallery of the building collapsed and fell on him as he was begging
A 72-year-old beggar was killed after a part of a ground-plus-two storeyed building collapses on him in Khoni village, Bhiwandi, on Tuesday afternoon. (HT PHOTO)
A 72-year-old beggar was killed after a part of a ground-plus-two storeyed building collapses on him in Khoni village, Bhiwandi, on Tuesday afternoon. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jan 04, 2022 09:11 PM IST
Copy Link
BySajana Nambiar, Bhiwandi

A septuagenarian was killed after a part of a ground-plus-two storeyed building collapsed in Khoni village, Bhiwandi, on Tuesday afternoon.

As per the fire officials who reached the spot, the gallery of the building collapsed and fell on the 72-year-old who was begging outside the building.

“The building included a hotel on the ground floor while the staff resided on the first floor. On Tuesday afternoon, the gallery of the first floor of the building, which is facing the road, collapsed all of a sudden,” said an officer of the fire department of Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation.

The man who died in the incident was identified as Shida Dadu.

Local police who also rushed to the spot have initiated action against the building owner. “We will take the needful action against the hotel owner for negligence. An investigation has been initiated,” said an officer from Nizampur police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sajana Nambiar

    Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT.

Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out