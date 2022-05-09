72-year-old gets 10-year RI for sexually abusing 4 minors
Mumbai A special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) court on Monday sentenced a 72-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing four minor girls residing in his neighbourhood.
The special POCSO judge Seema Jadhav convicted the accused primarily on the basis of the testimony of the victims, which was found to be appropriately corroborated by medical reports confirming they were sexually abused.
The case against the accused was registered by the Kalachowki police station in Central Mumbai by the mother of one of the girls. She claimed that on January 31, 2018, the accused, who resided in the same building and on the same floor as her family, abused her younger daughter, a 7-year-old.
The complainant claimed that after returning from school, the girl had gone out to play in an open space near their building when the accused called her. One of the girls informed the victim’s mother that the accused had taken the victim to his house. Her elder sister then had to go and fetch the girl from the accused’s house.
After returning home, the girl informed her mother that the accused had molested her and touched her private parts inappropriately. The family went to confront the accused but he denied the allegations. However, at that time, other girls came forward and claimed that he had molested them too.
Hence the family reported the incidents to the police and the police registered an offence against him. The accused was arrested on January 31, 2018.
To bring home his guilt, public prosecutor Veena Shelar had examined all eight witnesses, including four girls, all of whom were below the age of 12 at the time of the incident. Apart from their testimonies, the prosecution also heavily relied on the medical evidence which showed that the girls were sexually abused by the accused.
The prosecution had claimed that the accused would call the girls to play in the open space outside his house by offering them chocolates and used to sexually abuse them once they went to his house.
Air pollution, poor lifestyle causing rise in asthma cases: Experts
Air pollution, poor lifestyle and stress are major causes of rise in asthma cases, said Dr Surya Kant, HoD respiratory medicine at the King George's Medical University on Monday. Dr Surya Kant, former national president of Indian College of Allergy, Asthma and Applied Immunology said wearing a mask when going out of the house reduces the problem of asthma.
Creative minds: Slum children develop gadgets from scrap in Prayagraj
Children of city's slum dwellers showcased their creativity by developing electrical home appliances and other gadgets from scrap. Aged 12 to 15 years, these talented children were guided by Vivek Dubey, a postgraduate in mathematics from Allahabad University, who has been imparting these skills to them for the last seven years. Sahil's creation now helps his classmates beat the heat during their learning sessions. Vivek said practical education is essential for children.
Chandauli case: Akhilesh demands probe by sitting HC judge
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday demanded a probe by sitting high court judge into the case of the death of a woman due to alleged police beating during a raid at the house of a history sheteer in Manrajpur village of Chandauli on May 1. On May 1, police had gone to arrest history sheeter Kanhaiya Yadav but after not finding him home police allegedly beat up his two daughters.
Four of a family injured in acid attack in UP’s Agra
Four members of a family, including two women, were injured in an acid attack on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when they were sleeping on the roof of their house in Kolhai locality within limits of Shahganj police station in Agra city, police said. A case has been registered against a man living in the neighbourhood and the victims have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.
Patna HC strength set to rise as SC collegium suggests 7 names to Centre
The Patna high court is set to get seven new judges to further improve its working strength and the Supreme Court collegium has recommended the names to the Centre, said an official familiar with the matter. In its meeting on May 4, the SC collegium had recommended the names of Shailendra Singh, Arun Kumar Jha, Jitendra Kumar, Alok Kumar Pandey, Sunil Dutta Mishra, Chandra Prakash Singh, and Chandra Shekhar Jha.
