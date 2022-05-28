78 lakh bought train tickets online in May

MUMBAI According to the Central Railway, almost 78 lakh passengers purchased digital tickets in May.

The zonal railway sold 14 lakh tickets through the Indian Railways Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile application in May as opposed to selling 12 lakh tickets in March 2020.

There has been a steady increase in the number of passengers purchasing tickets digitally after local train services resumed in 2021.

As per the data of the Central Railway, 33 lakh passengers bought digital tickets in December 2021, 37 lakh passengers bought tickets in January, 52 lakh bought tickets in February, 67 lakh bought tickets in March and 74 lakh passengers bought tickets on the UTS mobile application in April.

“The purchase of suburban tickets through the UTS application has significantly increased during the last six months post Covid. It is contactless, saves time and is a greener alternative as it promotes the use of gadgets such as smartphones,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway.