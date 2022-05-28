78 lakh bought train tickets online in May
MUMBAI According to the Central Railway, almost 78 lakh passengers purchased digital tickets in May.
The zonal railway sold 14 lakh tickets through the Indian Railways Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile application in May as opposed to selling 12 lakh tickets in March 2020.
There has been a steady increase in the number of passengers purchasing tickets digitally after local train services resumed in 2021.
As per the data of the Central Railway, 33 lakh passengers bought digital tickets in December 2021, 37 lakh passengers bought tickets in January, 52 lakh bought tickets in February, 67 lakh bought tickets in March and 74 lakh passengers bought tickets on the UTS mobile application in April.
“The purchase of suburban tickets through the UTS application has significantly increased during the last six months post Covid. It is contactless, saves time and is a greener alternative as it promotes the use of gadgets such as smartphones,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway.
-
Pune district reports 60 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune: Pune district reported 60 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 318 are active cases. Pune city reported 32 new cases which took the progressive count to 681,197 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported six new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,782 and the toll stood at 3,627.
-
Pune hospital study shows oral sildenafil more effective than injection for pulmonary hypertension among kids
Pune: A study carried out by Bharati Hospital, Pune, and published in international science journal BMC, shows that oral drug sildenafil is as effective as IV sildenafil (injection) and has less side effects. The drug is mainly used to treat hypertension among newborns and costs 500 times less than its injection alternative. Doctors said that every five-six babies out of 1,000 reported deaths in the country are due to pulmonary hypertension.
-
Ludhiana: 1.1k school athletes participate in trials for sports wing
A total of 1,177 athletes from local government schools participated in trials held by the state sports department at Guru Nanak Stadium, Ludhiana, for admission to various sports wings in the district. While 717 players participated in the trials for on Friday, a total 460 players participated on Saturday. There are 400 seats in the sports wings of Ludhiana and according to officials, the selected students will get ₹100-200 each per day for food.
-
Security beefed up at Ludhiana railway station ahead of Operation Blue Star’s anniversary week
Ahead of the 38th anniversary week of Operation Blue Star starting on Monday, security cover at the Ludhiana station has been beefed up. The Government Railway Police here have directed all staff to not take leave and the CIA staff and sabotage squad have also been asked to remain present at the station throughout the week . The Ludhiana police commissioner has also constituted a special team to scale up security at the railway station.
-
Raise in duty on imported apples: HP’s fruit growers pin hopes on Modi’s Shimla visit
Fruit growers from the hill state, who have for long been demanding a raise in import duties on apples amid dipping market share, are hopeful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make an announcement to this effect during his visit to Shimla on May 31.
