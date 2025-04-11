78 unclaimed bodies lying in hospital morgues in the city

MUMBAI: There are at least 78 unclaimed corpses lying in various morgues of government hospitals across the city, straining the already inadequate infrastructure. The bodies are mostly of unidentified accident victims, beggars and senior citizens, officials said. MUMBAI:::::23rd JULY 2011:::::HT NEWS::::: Body of Ajay Verma who died of burns on Saturday evening been taken to cold room at J.J. Hospital morgue - HT Photo by Sattish Bate (Hindustan Times)

Hospitals and senior police officers have now directed the local police stations that brought the bodies to the morgues to complete the formalities at the earliest. In the case of identified bodies, police stations have been asked to hand them over to their respective families. If the bodies are unidentified, they’ve been told to dispose of them by carrying out their last rites.

“As per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the photos of the deceased are circulated with all police stations and even in WhatsApp groups of police officers,” said a police officer. “We even check missing person records to see if there is any match. But when we don’t succeed in identifying the deceased, the corpses remain at the post-mortem centre.”

While identifying the deceased, the police look for tattoos, birthmarks or something distinct on their clothes. “Some people have their names, religious symbols, spouse’s names or something like that tattooed, which helps us identify the person or even their religion,” said the police officer. If the body is identified, it is disposed of. But if the deceased person remains unidentified, the corpse remains at the morgue, the officer added.

On average, around 300 bodies are found across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) every month, out of which 60% get claimed by their relatives soon after they are found, officials said. The remaining 40%—around 120 bodies—remain unidentified and unclaimed, which are then sent to a civic hospital for post-mortem and preservation.

“If the bodies are not claimed on time, they increase the burden on the air-conditioning system at the mortuary,” said a police officer. “They then start rotting, and even rodents are attracted towards them. Although most of the mortuaries now have state-of-the-art cold-storage systems and tray systems to keep the bodies, the problem persists when the load increases.”

According to the police manual, unclaimed bodies should be disposed of in seven to 30 days. But due to workload and difficulty in finding relatives, these bodies lie unclaimed in hospitals for several months. An official from the Cooper Hospital in Juhu said, “In our case, some bodies have been kept in the mortuaries since June 2024. We even have one body since 2021 from the Vakola police station.”

Procedure to dispose of bodies

If nobody comes to claim an unidentified body, the samples are preserved, and DNA profiling of the deceased is done at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Kalina. The DNA profile is preserved at the FSL for a few months.

“The investigating officer is called, and after completing all formalities, the body is disposed of after following due process,” said a police officer from JJ Marg police station. “Some bodies are also taken by various medical colleges for academic purposes.”

Police officers said that many of the deceased are senior citizens and beggars whose family members never come to claim the bodies. In railway accidents, around 20% of the bodies of victims remain unclaimed. In most cases, bodies of HIV-positive people and abandoned infants remain unclaimed.

Former journalist-turned-social worker Iqbal Mamdani, founder of NGO Mamdani Health and Education Trust, and businessman Kishore Bhatt, who is associated with the Sadgati Foundation, help carry out the last rites of these unclaimed bodies.

“Since the Covid-19 pandemic period, we have started carrying out the last rites of unclaimed bodies,” said Mamdani. “We later started performing the last rites of unidentified bodies. On average, we dispose of three to four unidentified bodies daily.”