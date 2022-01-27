7cr in fake money seized in Mumbai, 7 arrested

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have arrested seven persons and seized fake Indian currency notes with a face value of ₹7 crore after busting an inter-state gang involved in printing and distribution of counterfeit notes, an official said on Wednesday.

Police officers informed that four gang members were arrested when they were entering the city at Dahisar check post by a car carrying ₹4 crore whereas the other three were arrested from Andheri hotel with ₹2 crore which four revealed during their interrogation.

The arrested accused are identified as Wasim Salmani, 29, Sumit Sharma, 32, Pradeep Chaudhari, 28, Manoj Sharma, 39, Israr Ahmed Abdul Salam Qureshi, 42, Aftab Ahmed Ansari, 33, Vinod Vijayan, 39.

They are charged for criminal conspiracy and section 489 (A), (B), (C) of the Indian penal code. They were produced before a court and remanded to police custody till January 31.

A team of unit 11 of the crime branch had laid a trap at Dahisar check post on Wednesday morning pursuant to a specific tip off and intercepted the suspected car.

“Four people travelling in the car were taken into custody for interrogation. During the search we found a bag containing 250 bundles of counterfeit currency notes of ₹2,000 denomination with a face value of ₹5 crore”, said deputy commissioner of police Sangramsinh Nisandar of the crime branch.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they brought fake currency from Delhi to distribute in the city and few people had already reached the city with fake notes. Based on the details given by the accused, a team went to a hotel in Andheri (West) and arrested three more persons. During the search, 100 more bundles of fake currency notes of ₹2000 denomination were found. Total fake notes were of the face value of ₹2 crore.

Apart from fake notes, we have also seized mobiles phones, laptops and around ₹28,170 in genuine Indian currency. The gang has been operating a racket of printing fake notes and distributing them in many cities including Mumbai, said Nisandar.