8 arrested in Thane for cheating banks with forged cheques

The Dombivli-Manpada Police have arrested eight persons involved in cheating several banks by providing forged cheques of different companies.

The accused would take details of certain companies who had bank accounts in the same bank and then, through their intelligence and keeping an eye on daily activities of the company employees, they would take details of the cheque, print forged cheques of the same company and withdraw money. The police have unearthed five such cheating cases against the accused.

According to Manpada police officials, early last week, they received a call from a nationalised bank stating that a man had approached them with a cheque of ₹21Cr in a certain company’s name. But they found it suspicious. The officials reached out immediately and started an inquiry. After verification and checking records, they found a discrepancy in the cheque details. They arrested the person and though he didn’t reveal anything, his aides were nabbed through technical details.

The accused used to keep an eye on the bank accounts of the financially stable companies or individuals who haven’t done any transaction in their account in the past few years. The accused allegedly would get some internal help and through their intelligence team, they would hack the companies and get the details of the accounts, their transactions, account and investment details, cheque book details, even the pictures of the signature of the account holders. They would then take another cheque, edit the details on the cheque and after taking print, submit it in the bank.

Senior police inspector of Manpada police station, Shekhar Bagade, said, “The accused would do it for fun. They have done such types of frauds in Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Nine cases are registered against them. Our team is investigating and trying to dig out the details about the people who are internally involved in the banks and give these people details of the accounts.”