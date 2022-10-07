8 Hindu poets to participate in mushaira praising the Prophet

Mumbai: In the all-pervasive narrative of sectarianism, five Muslim men were thrown out of a garba event in Indore a couple of days ago by Hindu right-wingers. That is only a half-story. The other half will unfold on Saturday, at Mumbai’s Islam Gymkhana, where eight Hindu poets will recite naats, or hymns, in praise of Prophet Mohammed.

Farid Khan, who conceived the programme, felt it is possibly the first mushaira of its kind. Khan, who is part of Urdu Markaz, the organisation behind the Bhindi Bazar Festival (held between 2009 and 2016), has arranged the mushaira as part of the ‘Prophet For All’ campaign which began in Mumbai on September 28, 2022. The campaign seeks to dispel misconceptions by taking the life of Prophet Mohammed to influential sections of non-Muslims.

“Urdu has always been part of a secular culture,” said Khan. “Urdu poets have written about practically every Hindu festival. That’s part of our Ganga-Jamuna tradition. But even Urdu lovers may not know that Hindu poets have also written verses in praise of the Prophet.”

The mushaira will begin with a naat by Sagar Tripathi, a living legend in this field. Twenty-two thousand five hundred copies of his book of naats, called ‘Sayebane Rehmat’, have been printed, but not one of them sold. “I have given away all copies to mosques and libraries. I tell those who want a copy: if there’s an orphanage near you, or someone is sick and can’t afford medical care, or, if there’s a masjid nearby which needs a prayer mat or a water jug, please spend on those, and I will feel the cost of the book has been recovered,’’ said Tripathi, adding, “Such acts are the best tributes to Prophet Mohammed, who taught his followers to be humane to those around them, above all.”

The 73-year-old poet wrote his first naat about 20 years ago – the day he observed his first roza during Ramzan. The verses read: ‘Roshni ke ameen hain Aaka/ Rooh-e-maah-e-mubin hain Aaka/ Sirf ek kaum ke nahin hain woh/ Rehmat-e-alamin hain Aaka.’ It translates into, ‘Prophet Mohammed’s mercy is for the entire world, not just one community,’ and is recited at various functions.

Hailing from a village in Sultanpur, UP, where the Muharram tazia was decorated by the entire village, Tripathi went on to do his MA from Allahabad University. For some time, he was under the tutelage of poet Firaq Gorakhpuri, whose real name was Raghupati Sahai.

A Hussaini Brahmin (a sect of Brahmins who also mourn the battle of Karbala), Tripathi has read the Quran hundreds of times and also knows the Bhagvad Gita by heart. He is equally well-versed with the Vedas. Twenty-six generations of his family have been trustees of the Ram Lalla Vinyas temple in Ayodhya.

Tripathi, who has recited his religious hymns in all Islamic countries, has had to face critique from both communities. “But such fanatics have been few,” he said.

“Would you judge Hindus by looking at Asaram or Ram Rahim,” asks Tripathi. “Similarly, don’t judge Muslims by the acts of a few wrongdoers. Islam has nothing to do with the sword; its message is the same as the Hindu message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.”

