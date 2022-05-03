803 mosques in Mumbai granted permission to use loudspeakers
Mumbai: City police commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Tuesday said that the police have received applications from 1,144 mosques across the city and permissions are granted to 803 mosques to use loudspeakers.
The police have also directed while giving permission that the mosques follow the Apex court and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) guidelines on the use of loudspeakers.
This is for the first time that so many mosques have applied to the police for permission to use loudspeakers for reciting azaan. The applications started coming to Mumbai police in the past two weeks, especially after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray raked up the issue and called upon the state government to pull down loudspeakers atop mosques across the state.
“We have been verifying the credentials of the applicants, his purpose and intention behind using the loudspeakers, said a police officer. As of now we have granted permission to 803 mosques and other applications are under consideration,” he added.
Recently, the Mumbai police conducted a survey of mosques across the city and found that 72% of mosques had stopped using loudspeakers for morning prayers (Azaan) and diligently followed the noise pollution rules.
Mumbai police had already held meetings with all community leaders looking at the festivals and conveyed the sensitivity of various issues including the use of loudspeakers and noise levels.
They have been instructed to diligently follow the law and comply with the guidelines of the Supreme Court (SC) on the loudspeakers issue. As per noise pollution rules, the permissible noise level for residential zones is 55 decibels, for commercial zones 65 decibels, and for Industrial zones 75 decibels.
Amit Shah assured Bommai ‘no question’ of change in guard in K'taka: Reports
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday received a big boost with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah asking him to continue without heeding to the speculations about leadership change, sources close to Bommai said. Shah also assured Bommai that the next Assembly elections, due next year under his leadership and there was no question of any change of guard in Karnataka, the sources added.
Punjab farmers holding back wheat stocks in hopes of better prices
CCEs are conducted every year to get an accurate estimate of the yield of key crops. The CCE data shows about 11% drop in crop yield. With 5.92 lakh tonne arrival to date, tMogarecorded 22% decline from the previous year when 7.51 lakh tonne wheat was sold in mandis. A progressive farmer, Baldev Singh, also confirmed that wheat growers were holding back some stocks, but cautioned them against pest attacks.
Pune-Lonavla local trains see 45% passenger occupancy
Pune: Even as the Pune railway division is running only 13 locals between Pune and Lonavla after the Covid restrictions were relaxed, the passenger occupancy is 45%. Around 21 locals used to run on this route before the Covid outbreak. As of Tuesday, 13 trains do 26 ferries between Pune and Lonavla every day and the count was 21 trains and 42 ferries before the pandemic.
Byculla Zoo penguin keepers: Looking after Oreo and Oscar is ‘highlight’ of our careers, they make us happy
Mumbai: Visitors to Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan also known as Byculla Zoo are drawn to the enclosure where penguin chicks Oreo, one-year-old, and Oscar, nine-month-old are housed. Oreo was born to the penguin pair Daisy and Donald on May 1, 2021. His parents are now 7.5 years old. Dr Madhumita Kale, who heads the team of six members, looking after the penguins has been the Humboldth penguins' vet since they first arrived in Mumbai in July 2016 and heads the team of three vets and three zookeepers.
E-vehicle sales increase on Akshaya Tritiya: Pune RTO
PUNE A decent number of vehicles has been sold and registered in the lead-up to Akshaya Tritiya this year in the Pune division, with 2,668 two-wheelers and 1,697 four-wheelers registered in the last eight days. The numbers are high when compared to the last two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. Still, less vehicles have been registered this year as per the Pune Regional Transport Office due to shortage of supply vis-a-vis demand.
