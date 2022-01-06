87 BEST staff positive since Dec 27

MUMBAI About 87 BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) employees, including bus drivers and conductors, have tested positive since December 27.

Of them, 22 BEST employees have been discharged till Thursday evening.

According to BEST, more than 60 per cent of the employees tested positive after RT-PCR tests were conducted on the bus depots across the city.

However, BEST stated that the employees, who are hospitalised, were done as a part of the precautionary measure and all employees have mild symptoms. Other employees have been asked to remain under home quarantine.

Of the 87 employees, 32 bus drivers and conductors and 14 are currently hospitalised.

Further, 62 railway employees working in the Western Railways Lower Parel workshop have also tested positive. Nine railway employees of the Central Railway Mumbai division have tested positive since December 31.

“We have bus drivers and conductors. The ones that have tested positive have mild symptoms. No one had required oxygen support.” said Anil Kumar Singal, chief medical officer, BEST.

The BEST has an employee strength of 32,125 employees including the transportation and electricity department. Of the 32,125 employees, 18,381 are drivers and bus conductors.

On average, nearly 2.4 million passengers travel by BEST buses every day. The BEST buses were not suspended during the second wave and were majorly used for transportation of employees working in essential care services. The bus services resumed for the general public from June 7.