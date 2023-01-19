Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
9 killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai- Goa Highway

Published on Jan 19, 2023 03:50 PM IST

Police said a four-year-old boy is the only survivor among the 10 who were travelling in the Eeco car, and he has been shifted to hospital

The truck allegedly came from the wrong side and hit the Eeco car. (Sourced)
Raina Assainar

Nine people were killed and a four-year-old boy was injured after a truck coming from the wrong side collided with their Eeco car on Mumbai- Goa Highway at Repoli village in Maharashtra’s Raigad district around 5am on Thursday, police said.

Around 10 people from Mumbai were on their way to their home town in Ratnagiri when the accident happened and the four-year-old boy is the only survivor among them.

“The only survivor as of now is a four-year-old boy. He has been shifted to hospital. The names and addresses of the victims are not clear yet,” a police officer from Goregaon police station said.

Raigad Superintendent of police (SP) Somnath Charge, who visited the spot said, “Rescue operations were immediately started after the accident. The traffic on the road is cleared. Of the deceased, five are men, three women and one small girl.”

