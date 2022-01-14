Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 90% youngsters in 15-18 yrs age group jabbed with first dose against Covid in Navi
90% youngsters in 15-18 yrs age group jabbed with first dose against Covid in Navi

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has successfully vaccinated 90% of the youngsters in the 15-18 years age group in Navi Mumbai with the first dose against Covid
A policeman gets his booster dose in Navi Mumbai. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has given booster dose to 2,368 Front Line Workers while it has also has successfully vaccinated 90% of the youngsters in the 15-18 years age group with the first dose against Covid. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jan 14, 2022 06:06 PM IST
ByRaina Shine, Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has successfully vaccinated 90% of the youngsters in the 15-18 years age group in Navi Mumbai with the first dose.

The vaccination for the 15-18 years age group started on January 3 at 206 schools. Of the total 72,823 eligible candidates, 64,938 have already got their first jab by Thursday. Of the 64,938 students, 63,556 (98%) got their first jab from the NMMC-run vaccination camps and 1,373 (2%) got it from the private hospitals. The remaining nine have got from private centres.

“The response that we are receiving for the vaccination among the 15-18 years age-group is very good. Within 10 days, we have vaccinated 90% of them. Since Covaxin is vaccinated to them, the second dose will start after 28 days. So, in the next 18 days, we would be starting with our preparation to jab them with the second dose,” Dr Sanjay Kakade, additional municipal commissioner, NMMC, said.

Even with the schools being shut, the response received for the vaccine at schools is good. “Even with the increase in Covid cases, the fatality and severity of the cases are very low, which is proof that the vaccine has been effective. Hence, most of the parents opted to get their children jabbed without hesitation. The centres being the schools, it was most convenient to visit without any problem,” a NMMC health officer said.

Meanwhile, 971 above the age of 60 years have taken their booster dose till now. A total of 94,121 citizens are fully vaccinated. While 2,368 Front Line Workers received their booster dose, a total of 21,981 Front Line Workers have been fully vaccinated. The booster dose vaccine drive began on January 10.

