91 cases detected, 974kg drugs seized by Thane Anti Narcotics Cell in 2021

The Thane Anti Narcotics Cell has detected 91 cases under the Narcotic Drugs And Psychotropic Substances Act in 2021 in which 974kg of different kinds of drugs were seized.

The police claimed that most of the cases involved youngsters, especially students who have settled in Thane and Navi Mumbai cities to pursue their education.

Most of them commonly used courier services to send drugs, hiding them in books or similar packages. The use of synthetic drugs like Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA), brown sugar, ketamine and heroin among the elite circle has increased in the city last year.

The police have claimed they have increased the vigil and have successfully curbed the sale of such substances since the mission ‘All Out’ was conducted on a time-to-time basis. The awareness campaign, though, was limited to social media messages and interaction with the youngsters.

An officer said, “The city of Navi Mumbai is an educational hub, wherein many youngsters settle for pursuing further studies. The city also attracts many foreigners who smuggle these drugs to the country and distribute those in Navi Mumbai and Thane areas. Most of them also use women to peddle drugs in the city.”

Navi Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime), Suresh Mendge, claimed that drug menace is not restricted only to Navi Mumbai though it is true that Navi Mumbai is a cosmopolitan city with many school and college opportunities for foreign students

“There is a need to act together with all the commissionerates with a proper action plan to bust this racket,” he said.

The peddlers who earlier used to hang outside schools and colleges are now using newer means to send the drugs to the youngsters.

Anti-Narcotics Cell senior police inspector, Vijay Powar, said, “Since the lockdown, targeting students was becoming difficult. These dealers then started sending drugs hidden in books through couriers. Different books were ordered through the WhatsApp network in which LSD was delivered to the customer. We get LSD from The Netherlands, cocaine from Africa and other substances from different regions through a different delivery system. After the lockdown was over, the accused (most of them youngsters) started selling those openly.”

Youngsters are more involved in consumption of MD and LSD, while cocaine is consumed by all age groups, Powar said.