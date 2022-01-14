92% of active Covid cases in Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation limits under home isolation

With more than 11,000 active cases in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits, 92% of these infected persons are in home isolation. The civic health department also claimed that the majority of those admitted in the civic Covid centres or hospitals do not have major complications.

Out of the total 11,484 active cases in KDMC, 10,672 are in home isolation, only 8% of them are admitted to civic Covid centres or hospitals.

“Most of the cases in the city are in home isolation as many are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms like cold, cough and weakness. Also, if a person from a family is infected, the entire family members are infected simultaneously. In such cases, home isolation is preferred. However, we are sending those with high-grade fever to the civic Covid centres,” said Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

The KDMC recorded 1,133 cases on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the city to 1,68,119. The total number of deaths reported in the city is ,2878 while two deaths were reported on Friday.

Ahead of the third wave, the KDMC has prepared 9,242 beds for the Covid patients, out of which 5,343 are general beds, 2,776 are oxygen beds, 1,123 are ICU beds and 164 are ventilators.

However, though around 1,400 cases are being reported daily, with most patients in home isolation, the beds are lying vacant.

The positivity rate in the city has gone up to 27.26% as on January 14 from 7.33% as on December 31, with on an average around 1,500 new cases registered daily.

The death rate remains constant at 1.81% as few deaths are reported due to Covid in the city. The average number of testing done by the civic body has also increased to 4,000 now.

Meanwhile, the civic body has managed to fine 744 people for not wearing masks and collecting a fine worth ₹3.72 lakh so far this year.

