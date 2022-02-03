95% of target population in Navi Mumbai fully vaccinated against Covid: NMMC

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has claimed that around 95% of its target population is now fully vaccinated with both the vaccine doses, which is much more than any of the other cities in Thane district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In order to vaccinate 100% residents, NMMC has now initiated micro-level vaccination programme that is implemented the same way as the Intensified Pulse Polio Immunisation (IPPI) programme, wherein vaccination camps would be set up at housing societies or localities so as to make them accessible to people.

Dr Pramod Patil, medical health officer, said, “The initiative ‘Covid Lasikaran aaplya daari’ (Covid vaccination at your doorstep) is to reach 100% as soon as possible. In the last two days, we have identified 2,000 people who are due for their second dose and vaccinated 998 of them. The whole initiative involves a lot of micro planning just like how we do it for polio immunisation. This is done at Urban Health Primary Centre (UHPC) level and the staff involved collect the data of the number of family members and the number of doses they have taken. During the initiative, if a person due for a booster dose is found, even the booster dose is given.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NMMC has discontinued the ‘har ghar dastak’ (Doorstep survey) programme and the staff there have been diverted for this initiative.

Explaining the micro-level immunisation programme, another officer said, “In this, every person will have access to the vaccination centre right outside his society or in the neighbouring society wherever the camp would be set up for the day. The details of this camp would not be available in the vaccination schedule published daily, but will be given to individuals in person by health workers. They will approach each house with a card that asks for the name, the age category they belong to and the details of the dose he or she has taken. The individual then has to come to the camp with the card.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All the 23 UHPCs have been asked to form two to three teams per centre and each centre has been asked to visit around 500 to 600 homes daily. The goal is to visit 29,000 households.

Till now, NMMC has vaccinated 13.18 lakh people with the first dose, of which 10.54 lakh are vaccinated with the second dose as well. The target population of NMMC is to vaccinate 11.07 lakh population. While more than 100% of the target population has been vaccinated with the first dose, 94.67% have been vaccinated with the second dose. To accomplish this, NMMC had been spreading awareness about the importance of vaccination among the masses through various means. A total of 102 vaccination centres have been arranged by the corporation for the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘Har ghar dastak’, mobile vaccination at markets and vaccination at railway stations were some of the initiatives that helped in getting people vaccinated. Vaccination camps for high risk, sex workers, homeless and beggars, chemists, saloon workers, restaurant workers were some of the camps that were initiated to vaccinate targeted communities.

With the help of ‘har ghar dastak’, NMMC vaccinated 58,369 people till now while 19,362 were vaccinated at railway stations. Mobile vaccination at market places also helped in vaccinating.