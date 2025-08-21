Mumbai, A day after two overcrowded monorail trains got stuck on elevated tracks, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority on Wednesday announced a series of immediate and long-term measures to strengthen the safety of passengers and operational efficiency. A day after monorail stranding, MMRDA announces safety and operational measures

In a statement, MMRDA said it has issued clear instructions to the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited , which operates the Monorail, to tighten safety protocols and improve operational vigilance.

As many as 782 passengers were rescued on Tuesday evening after two Monorail trains on elevated tracks got stuck between stations in Mumbai on a day of torrential rains, leading to panic and frantic rescue efforts.

More than a dozen passengers complained of suffocation, with a couple of them reportedly fainting as electricity and air-conditioning shut down.

MMRDA maintained in its release that “not a single passenger was injured, and all commuters were safely evacuated.”

Among short-term measures, monorail station staff have been instructed to strictly regulate passenger load, ensuring the maximum capacity of 104 tonnes per coach is not exceeded.

"If overcrowding is observed, trains will be halted and passengers safely deboarded before resuming operations," the release said.

Each train will now be manned by an onboard security personnel to monitor crowding, and a trained technician will also accompany the Monorail Pilot to handle any technical issues that may arise during travel.

MMRDA also said that emergency ventilation windows- eight per train- are being inspected and labelled for better visibility during emergencies. Additional safety signage has also been installed inside trains to guide passengers on protocols and exit procedures.

"The Director has been assigned to carry out comprehensive inspections across the fleet to ensure strict adherence to safety standards," the MMRDA stated.

The long-term measures include introducing 10 newly-procured Monorail trains into service after undergoing trials and certification.

"Once cleared, they will be added to passenger service, increasing capacity and reducing strain on the existing fleet," the release said.

Meanwhile, BMC Commissioner and administrator Bhushan Gagrani has lauded the efforts of the Mumbai Fire Brigade in rescuing stranded passengers.

He visited the Fire Brigade headquarters in Byculla on Wednesday to commend the officers and personnel involved.

He praised the Fire Brigade's readiness, training, and ability to act swiftly and effectively during emergencies, calling the operation a matter of pride for all Mumbaikars, the BMC stated.

Gagrani also emphasised that this was not just a rescue mission, but a morale-boosting event that reaffirmed public trust in the city's emergency response systems.

